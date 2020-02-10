Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Story time at library
Story times are held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Join us every week at one of the four exciting StoryTimes for any age. Each week, we pick a fun new theme for the books we read. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
Guides needed for Ski for Light
The 45th annual Ski for Light International Week is taking place through Sunday, February 16, 2020, on Casper Mountain. This is a new venue for the all-volunteer nonprofit’s annual, week-long event where beginning blind and mobility impaired skiers are taught the basics of cross-country skiing, while more experienced skiers further hone their skills. All enjoy a variety of après ski activities.
Participants will stay at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and ski at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center at McMurry Mountain Park. The Center is a joint venture of Natrona County and the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club with 42 kilometers of wide cross-country trails.
The annual week-long event attracts more than 250 skiers, guides and volunteers from throughout the United States, as well as international participants from several other countries. During the Ski for Light week, each skier with a disability is paired with an experienced, sighted cross-country skier who acts as ski instructor and on-snow guide. The group is currently seeking more guides. Additional information can be found at www.sfl.org.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
FamilySearch Workshop
In your quest to discover your family history it might be time to take another look at FamilySearch’s online offerings. The genealogy giant’s free online databases of digitized historical documents have now surpassed 2 billion images of genealogy records with millions more being added weekly from countries around the world. The free genealogy records include censuses, birth, marriage, death, court, immigration and other document types that are invaluable for individuals to make personal family history discoveries and connections. Join us at the Natrona County Library to learn about using the free genealogical website, FamilySearch.org, in three parts. We will be using the computers at the library to set up your own account and then begin searching records for your own family.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Let’s Begin: Setting up your free account and an introduction to using familysearch.org
Tuesday, March 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Finding records/sources using the index to search records.
Tuesday, April 14, from 5:50 to 7 p.m.; Finding elusive records/sources that do not have indexes.
Attend one or all of the programs; it is not necessary for you to attend the first in the series in order to attend the others. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Learn about family bird count at Science Zone
Join the Science Zone and special guest Zach Hutchinson from Audubon Rockies as he shares information about the role of citizen science in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Bring the whole family to the Science Zone from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on February 11. You will learn about birds and can register to become part of this great activity. You can participate in this great educational and meaningful citizen science activity in as little as 15 minutes from your own backyard.
The Great Backyard Bird Count has been an annual event for 23 years and this year will run from February 14 to 17. This popular citizen science project helps scientists keep track of the health of bird populations. Participating is free and easy, so why not give it a try?
Never Too Old Book Club
A discussion of the first book in a witty, suspenseful new series about a brilliant crime-solving duo: the teen descendants of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, “A Study in Charlotte,” by Brittany Cavallaro, will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, February 11, at Metro Coffee Co. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Civic Chorale welcomes new singers
The Casper Civic Chorale is beginning rehearsals for its spring concert. The first rehearsal is at 6:30 p.m. February 11, at the Lyric. They would love any adult singer to come and join. All you need to do is to love singing, being a part of a fun group of people and love making music. For more information call 775-233-3444 or go to the Facebook page Casper Civic Chorale.