Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Experience Virtual Reality
Immerse yourself in a new world by testing out the Natrona County Library's virtual reality system on Tuesday, January 14. Patrons of all ages are invited to stop by between 4 and 7 p.m. in the Crawford Room to choose from over 30 virtual reality games and apps to play on the HTC Vive. Free and open to the public. The HTC Vive is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Never Too Old Book Club
A discussion of the Newbery Honor book and New York Times bestseller, “Wolf Hollow” by Lauren Wolk, will be held at 6:30 pm at Metro Coffee Co. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Dem men meet
The Natrona County Democratic Men’s Group will meet at 5:30 p.m., at the Clarion Inn, 1 Parkway Plaza Dr. in the Laramie Room (room off coffee shop). Attendees can order from the menu. Sharon Breitweiser from NARAL-Pro-Choice Wyoming will inform the group on Women’s Reproductive Rights. Please join us for this informative evening. For more info call Robert at 307-702-0546. See you there!
Parkinson's support
Parkinson's caregivers are welcome at The Annex at 120 S Forest Dr. at 5:30 p.m. for the Parkinson's Support Group Meeting. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's. No matter how concerned your friends and relatives may be, it helps to meet with people who are "in the same boat" and truly understand your situation. A representative from VIBES, will be discussing how music therapy can benefit people with Parkinson's, including improving movement and helping with relaxation. They will also discuss different programs they offer. To RSVP, or for questions, call 577-5204 and ask for Jerri.
Grief Share at HPCC
Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone.
Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.
We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting at 6:30 p.m., Rm. 1335. There is a $15 fee for the book. For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.
Evening in the Word starts
In this seven-session study from January 14 to February 25 at 6:30 p.m. Christine Caine will help develop a new understanding of how God sees you and has chosen you to help make Jesus’ name known on this planet. The class is at Highland Park Community Church, room 1321. Workbooks are $15. The lesson is called "20/20." Through biblical teaching and lessons from her own life, Christine will challenge you to share the story of how God's love has transformed your life right where you are. Call Gwen 262-0719 with questions.