Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Grief Share at HPCC

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone.

Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.

We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting at 6:30 p.m., Rm. 1335. There is a $15 fee for the book. For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

Evening in the Word starts

In this seven-session study from January 14 to February 25 at 6:30 p.m. Christine Caine will help develop a new understanding of how God sees you and has chosen you to help make Jesus’ name known on this planet. The class is at Highland Park Community Church, room 1321. Workbooks are $15. The lesson is called "20/20." Through biblical teaching and lessons from her own life, Christine will challenge you to share the story of how God's love has transformed your life right where you are. Call Gwen 262-0719 with questions.

