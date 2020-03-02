Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Tour Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd, will be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The Historic Bishop Home is Casper’s only house museum open to the public and focuses on the urban history of Casper as seen through lives of an early pioneer family. The home was built in 1907, the first multi-story brick home in Casper and the only Casper home individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Please plan to tour the home and welcome new house manager Leilani DeClue. For additional information on the home and how you can support the development of this historic home, visit www.cadomafoundation.org, follow on Facebook or call 235-5277.
Evening in the Word starts
Evening in the Word women's interdenominational bible study is at 6:30 p.m., continuing through April 28 at Highland Park Community Church, room 1321. Cost is $15 for the workbook.
Kelly Minter has written a study about the life of Joseph, entitled "Finding God Faithful." In the midst of hardship, tragedy and unanswered questions, it’s difficult to glimpse God at work. How do people hold onto their faith during these times? How do they trust God is working all things for their good and His glory?
Over eight sessions, trace the path of Joseph’s life in the Book of Genesis to observe how God’s sovereignty reigns, even in the darkest moments. Learn to recognize when God is working during periods of waiting, trust God’s plan when life doesn’t make sense and rest in the sufficiency of His presence in every circumstance. His provision is enough, His presence is constant and His purpose is unstoppable. Join for video sessions and small group discussions. Questions? Call Gwen at 262-0719.
Reading the West Book Club
The Fetterman Fight ranks among the most crushing defeats suffered by the U.S. Army in the nineteenth-century West. On December 21, 1866, a well-organized force of 1,500 to 2,000 Oglala Lakota, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho warriors annihilated a detachment of seventy-nine infantry and cavalry soldiers and two civilian contractors. With no survivors on the U.S. side, the only eyewitness accounts of the battle came from Lakota and Cheyenne participants. Learn more about these Native views at the Natrona County Library and Fort Caspar Museum's monthly Reading the West Book Club. We will meet on Tuesday, March 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Natrona County Library to discuss "Eyewitness to the Fetterman Fight: Indian Views” by John H. Monnett. Stop by the library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.