Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Over eight sessions, trace the path of Joseph’s life in the Book of Genesis to observe how God’s sovereignty reigns, even in the darkest moments. Learn to recognize when God is working during periods of waiting, trust God’s plan when life doesn’t make sense and rest in the sufficiency of His presence in every circumstance. His provision is enough, His presence is constant and His purpose is unstoppable. Join for video sessions and small group discussions. Questions? Call Gwen at 262-0719.

Reading the West Book Club

The Fetterman Fight ranks among the most crushing defeats suffered by the U.S. Army in the nineteenth-century West. On December 21, 1866, a well-organized force of 1,500 to 2,000 Oglala Lakota, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho warriors annihilated a detachment of seventy-nine infantry and cavalry soldiers and two civilian contractors. With no survivors on the U.S. side, the only eyewitness accounts of the battle came from Lakota and Cheyenne participants. Learn more about these Native views at the Natrona County Library and Fort Caspar Museum's monthly Reading the West Book Club. We will meet on Tuesday, March 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Natrona County Library to discuss "Eyewitness to the Fetterman Fight: Indian Views” by John H. Monnett. Stop by the library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.