Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Teen Book Club

A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 6 p.m., at Metro Coffee Co. This month’s book is “Wolf by Wolf” by Ryan Graudin. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. The Teen Book Club meets monthly, and new members are always welcome. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Christmas in Song with chorale

Casper Children’s Chorale will celebrate the holiday season with its 41st Annual Holiday Concert at Highland Park Community Church at 6 p.m. Donations will be taken at the concert.

Many of these selections will be performed by the Casper Children’s Chorale in March 2020 in Spokane, Washington at the All Northwest Music Festival.

The award-winning Casper Children’s Chorale has been singing since 1979 under the direction of Marcia Patton. They have appeared by invitation at state, regional, and national music conventions and have earned consistent Gold Awards at Heritage Festivals in the United States and Canada.

Buddhist teaching for the holidays

American Buddhist monk, Gen Kelsang Rinzin comes to Casper from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Theraexpressions Meditation Center, 351 South Beech St, Suite 3 to teach on “Giving with a Good Heart” just in time for the holiday season. Yes, Buddhists love the Christmas season. There is a guided meditation, the teaching, a Q & A and fellowship. Everyone of any religion or no religion is welcome. It’s all about giving with a good heart. A $15 donation is requested, but not required. Please come. We are friendly. Let’s examine our hearts in the crazy season. Questions? Call Joe at (307) 315-1987.

