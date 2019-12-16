Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
We hear those jingle bells ringing
Christmas is right around the corner. Come find so many new and gently used Christmas items now on sale for half price. You will be amazed at the treasures in the kitchen area, which is bursting its seams. Help us make some room. You can dress up for the holidays with beautiful party outfits, from Petite to Plus sizes, and easy on your budget. The kids will love the grab bags, filled with random secret surprises.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith. Open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 10-4, and Saturday 10-2.
Mandatory meeting for kinder parents
Dual Language Immersion (DLI) information meetings for parents of 2020-21 kindergarten students are scheduled for the times listed below. Parents must attend a meeting if they are interested in enrolling their incoming kindergarten child in a DLI program for the 2020-21 school year. These are informational meetings only and parents will still need to use the online enrollment process (available in January) to enroll their child in kindergarten for 2020-21.
All meetings are held at NCSD Central Services Facility 970 North Glenn Road. Tuesday, Dec. 17, noon; Tuesday, Jan. 7, noon; Thursday, Jan. 9, noon and 6 p.m.
DLI Programs for the 2020-21 school year will be at the following schools: Paradise Valley Elementary School (Mandarin Chinese), Park Elementary School (Spanish) and Verda James Elementary School (Spanish).
If you already have a child in a DLI program, you will not need to attend a meeting. However, please make sure you complete and sign a “commitment form.” You can get a commitment form from your child’s school.
If parents/guardians have questions, please contact Aaron Wilson, director of teaching and learning, at aaron_wilson@natronaschools.org or 253-5305.
Holiday show at the Casper Planetarium
The Casper Planetarium will celebrate the holidays with a special show, Season of Light. This full-dome presentation traces the history of many holiday customs which involve lights in the winter darkness – Christmas tree lights, candles in windows, the Menorah, luminarias, and more. You’ll learn a bit about Christian, Jewish, Celtic, Nordic, Roman, Irish, Mexican and Hopi customs. Season of Light plays at 4:15 p.m., on Tuesday through Friday, and December 26 and 27, and at 7 p.m., on Saturday. The show is about 35 minutes long, recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only, please.
Cricut Project
Oftentimes, the best gifts are the ones that are homemade and come from the heart. Do you have a world-famous Christmas cookie recipe? Learn how to make special packaging for your cookies or other confectionary so you can gift your goodies to everyone this holiday season. Drop by the library any time between 5 and 7 p.m., to make personalized treat boxes on the Cricut machine in the Library’s Creation Station. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Ostomy support
An ostomy support group led by a registered nurse meets monthly at 5 p.m. in the Wellness Center at Wyoming Medical Center. All affected by this medical procedure are invited to attend. Meeting date is December 17. For more information please call 577-2195.
Teen Book Club
A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 6 p.m., at Metro Coffee Co. This month’s book is “Wolf by Wolf” by Ryan Graudin. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. The Teen Book Club meets monthly, and new members are always welcome. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Christmas in Song with chorale
Casper Children’s Chorale will celebrate the holiday season with its 41st Annual Holiday Concert at Highland Park Community Church at 6 p.m. Donations will be taken at the concert.
Many of these selections will be performed by the Casper Children’s Chorale in March 2020 in Spokane, Washington at the All Northwest Music Festival.
The award-winning Casper Children’s Chorale has been singing since 1979 under the direction of Marcia Patton. They have appeared by invitation at state, regional, and national music conventions and have earned consistent Gold Awards at Heritage Festivals in the United States and Canada.
Buddhist teaching for the holidays
American Buddhist monk, Gen Kelsang Rinzin comes to Casper from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Theraexpressions Meditation Center, 351 South Beech St, Suite 3 to teach on “Giving with a Good Heart” just in time for the holiday season. Yes, Buddhists love the Christmas season. There is a guided meditation, the teaching, a Q & A and fellowship. Everyone of any religion or no religion is welcome. It’s all about giving with a good heart. A $15 donation is requested, but not required. Please come. We are friendly. Let’s examine our hearts in the crazy season. Questions? Call Joe at (307) 315-1987.