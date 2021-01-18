 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights
Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.

Men's clothes and more at Methodist thrift

If you’re the right size, you just hit the jackpot. The United Methodist Thrift Shop has been the recipient of so many wonderful donations from a very generous community. If you are a gentleman who wears 36x29 or 34x29 pants, 17/34-35 shirts, you’re in luck. It’s your lucky time to shop. There is a treasure trove for you. This week’s sale is 50 percent off all sweaters, scarves, and shoes.

While you’re visiting, check out the high quality clothing, decor, bedding and linens, as well as crafts and housewares.

Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.

You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

