Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

The Natrona County Library is offering a new series monthly presentations called “Things You Wish They Taught in School,” in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, to help fill some of those gaps. Each month, experts in the field will present on a different topic and answer your questions.

The series, targeted to teens and adults alike, kicks off with help from Hilltop Bank, who will go over important information to get you started on the right path to financial success. The online Zoom presentations (three in total) by Hilltop representatives will be every Tuesday night for the month of February at 5 p.m., starting Feb. 9. Tune in at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87598954401.

Feb. 9, Nick Linford and Justine Fourman will present “Knowing Your Score” to teach attendees about the importance of paying attention to one’s credit score. On February 16, John Johnson and Demetra Kidd will present “Protecting Your Identity,” with warnings to attendees about the dangers of identity theft. Finally, on February 23, Tara Bigalke and Mike Ramich will present “Budgeting in the Real World.”

The fun doesn’t stop at the end of February. The library is offering four more months of subjects and topics, March thorough June.