Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
District sets pre-kindergarten screenings
The Natrona County School District has set dates for appointments for pre-kindergarten screenings. It is highly encouraged that all incoming kindergarteners complete the screening process. Appointments must be made.
Dates are Feb. 9 and 10, Feb. 20, Feb. 23 to 25; March 2 to 4, March 9, 10 and 12, and March 16 to 18. To schedule a kindergarten screening, call 253-5434. Screenings will be held at NCSD Central Services, 970 N. Glenn Rd.
New practical learning series kicks off at library
The Natrona County Library is offering a new series monthly presentations called “Things You Wish They Taught in School,” in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, to help fill some of those gaps. Each month, experts in the field will present on a different topic and answer your questions.
The series, targeted to teens and adults alike, kicks off with help from Hilltop Bank, who will go over important information to get you started on the right path to financial success. The online Zoom presentations (three in total) by Hilltop representatives will be every Tuesday night for the month of February at 5 p.m., starting Feb. 9. Tune in at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87598954401.
Feb. 9, Nick Linford and Justine Fourman will present “Knowing Your Score” to teach attendees about the importance of paying attention to one’s credit score. On February 16, John Johnson and Demetra Kidd will present “Protecting Your Identity,” with warnings to attendees about the dangers of identity theft. Finally, on February 23, Tara Bigalke and Mike Ramich will present “Budgeting in the Real World.”
The fun doesn’t stop at the end of February. The library is offering four more months of subjects and topics, March thorough June.
You may attend one or all of the presentations, and there is no need to attend the first one in order to attend subsequent presentations. You may also view the recorded presentations on the Natrona County Library’s YouTube page for one week after the initial presentation.
As the situation permits, the library hopes to offer later presentations in person with simultaneous Zoom streaming.
To learn more about the series and other programming for teens and adults, call the Library at 577-7323 or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, 2021, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
What to take for free tax prep
If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:
Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.
Drop off at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.