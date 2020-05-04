Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Each student wanting to participate and have their name read during the ceremony needs to fill out the intent to participate in virtual commencement form and return it to the college by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Students can request a form or direct questions to records@caspercollege.edu. More information is also available at caspercollege.edu/offices-services/records/commencement.

Students that complete the virtual commencement form will be sent a link to upload both a photo of themselves and a message to their loved ones and others “ … who have helped them be successful in their educational journey,” Nichols noted. The college has partnered with LifeTouch and GradPak to gather the photos and messages. The companies will create a slide for each student that will appear when that student’s name is read. Eligible graduates should have received an email with information about uploading photos and comments. Those must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

According to Linda Nichols, registrar, the ceremony will feature the same elements of a traditional ceremony, including speakers and music. The virtual commencement will also include individual highlights of graduates, with their pictures and messages to loved ones and other important people who have helped them succeed in their educational journey.