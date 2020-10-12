Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Parkinson's support

Please join us for the Parkinson's Support Group Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500 in Casper. Every year 50,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease Although there are many differences - in age, in symptoms, in ethnicity and in attitude -- there are many similarities in the experience of being diagnosed and living with this condition. People in support groups usually stay well-informed on the newest and best types of treatments. Let's get together, of course, we will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or questions, please call 577-5204 or 237-1200 and ask for Jerri.