Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Deadline for “Pumpkin And A Song”
Join the Casper Children’s Chorale as it continues a 40-year tradition of caroling to welcome the autumn season. Hundreds of pumpkins will be delivered to Casper residents at the end of October accompanied by small groups of Chorale members singing jubilant “Songs of Harvest.”
The cost for each pumpkin and caroling delivery is $10, and orders are due October 13 for delivery beginning Oct. 20. Mail orders to Casper Children’s Chorale, P.O. Box 1622, Casper, WY 82602. This year, due to COVID, all deliveries will be sung from outdoors. Proceeds help Chorale members fund their yearly activities.
October equivalency at CC
Three orientation sessions will be offered for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College. Sessions will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m.
“The orientation session is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $592 a week compared to $746 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $8,008 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2019.
“All our services are free and open to the public. Our High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientation sessions Oct. 13 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Oct. 12. Reservations may be made by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse.
Parkinson's exercise group
This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson's Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Casper Planetarium Halloween show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Parkinson's support
Please join us for the Parkinson's Support Group Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500 in Casper. Every year 50,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease Although there are many differences - in age, in symptoms, in ethnicity and in attitude -- there are many similarities in the experience of being diagnosed and living with this condition. People in support groups usually stay well-informed on the newest and best types of treatments. Let's get together, of course, we will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or questions, please call 577-5204 or 237-1200 and ask for Jerri.
