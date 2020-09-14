Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Bridge dedication Tuesday
The Leonard L. Robinson Bridge dedication, postponed by last week's storm, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with food service at 5 p.m. and the event at 6 p.m. The location is the grassy island immediately in front of the Clarion Inn on Center and E Street, with complimentary parking provided at the Clarion. All are welcome to attend the event, which renames the Center Street bridge to posthumously honor a Purple Heart recipient, longtime pastor, friend to all and important community member.
Planetarium opens
The Casper Planetarium is open to the public again, starting Tuesday, September 15. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others. There will be new shows each month, with special shows for the holidays. For September, the weekday show (Tuesday through Friday at 4:15 p.m.) is “Earth, Moon, and Sun.” The Native American mythology character Coyote learns the differences between myths and astronomy facts about the world and its neighbors. This show is geared for ages 7 and up, and is a great choice for grandparents and grandchildren on an afternoon outing. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m. see “Voyage to Distant Worlds,” a tour of the planets in the solar system. This show is an original production of the Casper Planetarium and is aimed at ages 10 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Mobile food pantry in Buffalo
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. September 15, Buffalo, noon to 2 p.m., 18 Fairgrounds Rd.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contact Myriam at 232-4020.
Aquatic Center closed
The Casper Family Aquatic Center is closed through Wednesday, September 16 in order to replace the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will open on Thursday, September 17, with normal operating hours.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street, or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook.
