Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

The Library recognizes that not all of their patrons will elect to follow recommended mask guidelines. Patrons who choose to not come to the Library while the mask mandate is in place can access a robust online collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital research materials, and more on natronacountylibrary.org . Once Natrona County Resolution 61-20 is lifted, the Library will follow suit and no longer require face coverings.

Methodist thrift ready for gift giving

Do you hear Jingle Bells coming? Hurry in to see the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and The Dollar Store. We’ve put up the tree, and decorated with bling you will love to buy for your own tree or as gifts. We’ve held back a huge number of brand new, still in the package items for you to wrap up for holiday giving. Jewelry makes a sparkly gift, pajamas, warm clothing, new small appliances, and decorating will be fun with so many exciting choices of new heart stoppers. If you are searching for more for your money this year, come check us out and be surprised. We are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, especially this year when life is difficult for so many. Help us make the season jolly.