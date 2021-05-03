Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Students who have graduated from the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College during the past year are invited to celebrate their achievement by participating in the center's bi-annual graduation ceremony.

“If you are a high school equivalency graduate or know someone who has graduated in the last year, contact us for details about the graduation ceremony,” said Melody Dugan, administrative assistant for the center.

Cap and gown pickup will be May 4-5 and May 11-12 between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This year’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at 6 p.m. in the Wheeler Auditorium in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.

The Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College is in the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus. For more information, call Dugan at 268-2230.

