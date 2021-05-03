Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Tiny Tots story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
• Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
Cap and gown pickup
Students who have graduated from the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College during the past year are invited to celebrate their achievement by participating in the center's bi-annual graduation ceremony.
“If you are a high school equivalency graduate or know someone who has graduated in the last year, contact us for details about the graduation ceremony,” said Melody Dugan, administrative assistant for the center.
Cap and gown pickup will be May 4-5 and May 11-12 between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
This year’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at 6 p.m. in the Wheeler Auditorium in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.
The Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College is in the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus. For more information, call Dugan at 268-2230.
Teen Take & Make
May the Fourth be with you. Grab your Teen Take & Make a few days early and celebrate Star Wars by creating your own paracord replica of the Child. Starting May 4, you can stop by the Library to grab a take & make kit with all the supplies you need to make this adorably cute Baby Yoda keychain. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to Prusa 3D printers
Join us in the Creation Station for an introduction to our collection of 3D printers at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, May 4. This course is will cover everything you need to know to get started with 3D printing, and part of the Maker Access Pass (MAP) pathway to machine mastery. “FDM101: Introductory Prusa 3D Printers” is part of the popular 3D Printing workshop series. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Reading the West Book Club
Join us at the Fort Caspar Museum as we discuss the book "Aloha Rodeo," by David Wolman, at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 4. This month's award-winning book tells the triumphant true story of the native Hawaiian cowboys who crossed the Pacific to shock America at the 1908 world rodeo championships. Our Reading the West Book Club meets monthly to read and discuss books by Wyoming authors or about Wyoming history. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.