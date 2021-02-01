Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Huge selection of candles, games at thrift

The Methodist Thrift Shop has been truly blessed again. Your neighbors’ generosity continues to fill our small shop with amazing treasures. Come see our huge (and we do mean huge) inventory of Salt City Candles, all sizes, fragrances, and decorative accessories to use with them. The prices can help you fill your home with beautiful smells or give as inexpensive gifts. If you are looking for games for any age and group size, hurry in for the best selection. Check out our jewelry, both contemporary and 14 carat gold. If you love diamonds, tourmaline, jade, or if you prefer Black Hills gold, we have a gorgeous belt buckle and a matching pearl pendant. Our walls are full of art to choose for your home. The 50 percent sale this week is all pants (excluding men’s jeans) and all coats.