Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday support meetings

Parkinson’s exercise group

This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5.

Weekly Grief Share meetings set

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone. Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future. We meet weekly on Tuesdays at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, at 6:30 p.m., in room 1327. There is a $20 fee for the book (scholarships available).