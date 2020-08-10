Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Methodist thrift adds to sale
It’s continuing, here comes the next category of our huge sale. The United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 E. 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, is blowing out the stops to offer reasonably priced new and gently used items. In addition to the 50 percent off on glass and plus sizes, now you can add all short sleeve tops! We have such a nice variety of men’s, women’s, and children’s warm weather shirts. Our warm temperatures require a cooler wardrobe, so come see how you can jazz up your wardrobe.
Pack your mask, grab a friend, and come see us Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. What you spend goes directly to our community as all proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith. Many of our neighbors appreciate your support.
Pronghorn photos at fort
The American Heritage Center's traveling exhibit "More Pronghorn Than People" will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through October 10, 2020. The exhibit features black-and-white photographs accompanied by information panels that shed light on this unique and-in Wyoming-ubiquitous animal.
Known colloquially (and incorrectly) as "antelope," the story of the pronghorn in Wyoming is one of abundance. Few travelers in the state will return home without seeing herds of pronghorn along the highways. Until fairly recently, there were more pronghorn in Wyoming than there were human residents.
Fort Caspar Museum's current COVID-inspired summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. reserved for at-risk individuals. Summer admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper and our phone number is 235-8462.
Info meeting for adult/youth league
Sunrise Adult/Youth League will be starting on September 8, 2020. This is a 10-week league ending November 10. Teams are one adult and two youth. We are looking for teams and single bowlers to fill teams. We will bowl Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to join or want more information phone Laurie at 462-3900. Or come to our informational meeting August 11 at Sunrise Bowl at 6:30 p.m.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
Summer markets every Tuesday
David Street Station is hosting the Food For Thought Summer Markets on Tuesdays through September 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. to shop from local vendors for great homemade goods and homegrown produce.
Visitors will enjoy a great selection of local produce, dairy products, baked goods, home decor and more. David Street Station asks all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to not attend if they are having any COVID-19 symptoms. All visitors will be entering from the northwest entrance of David Street Station, and a one-way flow of traffic is required. Vendors are required to wear masks and shoppers are encouraged to do so.
Food for Thought Summer Markets are sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority.
Parkinson's support meets
Please join us for the Parkinson's Support Group Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at Rocky Mountain Therapy Building, 2546 East 2nd Street, #500. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's. People in support groups usually stay well- informed on the newest and best type of treatments. It can also be an important asset to your survival - a lot can happen when a group of determined people rally around one uniting cause! Different topics will be discussed at each monthly meeting. To RSVP or if you have questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri. Lets' get together, of course we will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. The exception is that the splash pad and all of David Street Station now closes at 4 p.m., Thursdays only. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
