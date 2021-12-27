Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 441 S. Center St., Salvation Army. Web site: urmrna.org

Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.

Weekly Grief Share meetings set

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone. Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future. We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m., in room. 1327. There is a $20 fee for the book (scholarships available). For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

Senior center display

Must see display is a lovely collection of Christmas mice. It is just a small part of Carol Weixel’s many years of collecting. There is even a mice Nativity scene! See this display at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 E. 4th Street in Casper. Call 307-265-4678 for more information.

Parkinson’s exercise group

This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.

Solstice celebration at Science Zone

Come and celebrate the winter solstice at The Science Zone. The Science Zone has partnered with the Franklin Institute to offer a free lesson on light and shadows. We have brought this lesson to classrooms around Casper, including the Montessori School of Casper and the Child Development Center, and now we want to bring it to you! Hands-on activities will allow children to explore the science behind shadows and embrace their creativity through shadow art. Stop in anytime Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for this free science activity.

Exploration of the museum will require museum admission.

