Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
AARP hosts vaccine tele town hall
The Wyoming Department of Health and AARP Wyoming will team up to offer AARP Wyoming members the opportunity to speak to state experts on the rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine at 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 during an AARP TeleTown Hall.
Stephanie Pyle, Public Health Division administrator and State Public Health Officer Alexia Harrist, PhD, MD will join the call’s moderator, Bob Beck, to discuss the process Wyoming has followed for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and answer questions about vaccine recommendations, safety and effectiveness.
AARP Wyoming will start calling out to AARP members around 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 16. If you wish to listen in on the call, but don’t receive a phone call, you may listen by clicking on this link or going to: https://vekeo.com/aarpwyoming/#event-33495. The link will also be available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
COVID-19 vaccines started rolling into the state in December with individual vaccines being administered soon after. As of Feb. 4, more than 66,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received in Wyoming along with 32,200 second doses.
Due to a limited vaccine supply, Wyoming is still administering the vaccine in a phased approach. Counties are administering their vaccine locally and Wyomingites are encouraged to contact their local county public health offices to see if they are eligible for the vaccine or call 1-800-438-5795.
For more information on the vaccine, visit: https://states.aarp.org/wyoming/covid-19-vaccine-distribution or https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/county-covid-19-vaccine-information/.
New practical learning series kicks off at library
The Natrona County Library is offering a new series monthly presentations called “Things You Wish They Taught in School,” in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, to help fill some of those gaps. Each month, experts in the field will present on a different topic and answer your questions.
The series, targeted to teens and adults alike, kicks off with help from Hilltop Bank, who will go over important information to get you started on the right path to financial success. The online Zoom presentations (three in total) by Hilltop representatives will be every Tuesday night for the month of February at 5 p.m. Tune in at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87598954401.
On Feb. 16, John Johnson and Demetra Kidd will present “Protecting Your Identity,” with warnings to attendees about the dangers of identity theft. Finally, on Feb. 23, Tara Bigalke and Mike Ramich will present “Budgeting in the Real World.”
The fun doesn’t stop at the end of February. The library is offering four more months of subjects and topics.
In March, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming representatives will present on health and health insurance.
In April, representatives from the Wyoming Housing Authority will offer three unique presentations on housing, mortgages, and real estate.
In May, representatives from Casper College will present two different sessions on higher education—preparing for it and conquering it.
Finally in June, the series will wrap up with multiple presentations on the importance of self-care and prioritizing one’s mental health.
You may attend one or all of the presentations, and there is no need to attend the first one in order to attend subsequent presentations. You may also view the recorded presentations on the Natrona County Library’s YouTube page for one week after the initial presentation.
As the situation permits, the library hopes to offer later presentations in person with simultaneous Zoom streaming.
To learn more about the series and other programming for teens and adults, call the Library at 577-7323 or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Sign up deadline for free sewing kit
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe. Join us online Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time as we explore "Pioneer Stitches of Love."
Keep your clothing intact by learning some basic needlework. Students will engage in simple projects while learning pioneer sewing skills. Interpreters will lead them through art projects that develop their ability to replace missing buttons and complete basic stitches. As a final project, the students will demonstrate their sewing mastery by monogramming a handkerchief. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like join us for this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online: go to the Fort Caspar Museum website (fortcasparwyoming.com) to find a link. The first 25 local families to sign up before Tuesday, February 16 at 5 p.m. will receive a free kit of sewing essentials that will be delivered contact free to their homes on Friday, Feb. 19. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so we may send you an electronic invitation. The registration deadline to receive the activity box is February 16, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. Contact Stacey Moore at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions or need help with registration.
Knitting & crochet for kids
The Casper Recreation Center is pleased to announce several new classes, as well as favorites, are being offered in January and February.
A new beginning Knitting and Crochet class will be offered Feb. 16 to March 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Ages 10 & up will learn basic skills while making an easy scarf or hat for yourself or a gift. Supplies will be available the first class and instructor, Lauren Tyson, will let students know what they will need for projects. Fee for the 5-week class is $49.
Don’t delay -- class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Girls try hockey for free
Do you have a little lady interested in playing hockey? On Feb. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m., the Casper Amateur Hockey Club is hosting a Try Hockey for Free on ice session for girls ages 9 to 18 at the Casper Ice Arena. Pre-registration is required, so please send a note to Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or call 307-315-0188 for more information or to register your player.
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, 2021, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
