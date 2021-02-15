Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

The series, targeted to teens and adults alike, kicks off with help from Hilltop Bank, who will go over important information to get you started on the right path to financial success. The online Zoom presentations (three in total) by Hilltop representatives will be every Tuesday night for the month of February at 5 p.m. Tune in at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87598954401.

On Feb. 16, John Johnson and Demetra Kidd will present “Protecting Your Identity,” with warnings to attendees about the dangers of identity theft. Finally, on Feb. 23, Tara Bigalke and Mike Ramich will present “Budgeting in the Real World.”

The fun doesn’t stop at the end of February. The library is offering four more months of subjects and topics.

In March, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming representatives will present on health and health insurance.

In April, representatives from the Wyoming Housing Authority will offer three unique presentations on housing, mortgages, and real estate.

In May, representatives from Casper College will present two different sessions on higher education—preparing for it and conquering it.

Finally in June, the series will wrap up with multiple presentations on the importance of self-care and prioritizing one’s mental health.