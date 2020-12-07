Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Permanent book sculpture installed Tuesday
The Platte River Trails Trust will be installing a new permanent book arch sculpture along the Platte River Trail in Amoco Park on Tuesday morning, December 8. The 8-foot high book arch sculpture created by local artisan Cal Fenton will be a welcome addition to Amoco Park, and the River Trail, which already features the iconic oil derrick sculpture.
The genesis for this exciting new addition to the River Trail came from the first annual Art for the Trails event that opened in July of 2020. A temporary book arch sculpture was designed and created by a local book club, spearheaded by trails lover and supporter, Dorothy Reimann. The temporary sculpture was so popular that local sculpture advocate, Rick Bonander, joined forces with Dorothy Reimann and the PRTT Board to install a permanent large-scale version of the temporary sculpture.
During the quarantine in March, the PRTT recorded an exponential increase in use of the community trails as people sought ways to maintain health and well-being during a time of social isolation.
Executive director Angela Emery says that the increase in use of the community trails has highlighted how crucial our trail facilities are to community health.
“In March of 2020 we captured a 300 percent increase in trail usage over the same period in 2019 and the trend continued through April and May and into the summer months. Our community trails provide access to nature and a wide-range of activities that contribute to our physical and mental well-being."
Emery says that the PRTT Board is committed to continuing its work to envision, fund, construct and maintain our community trail facilities and when possible install enhancements like the book arch sculpture.
“We know we have a variety of users of our trails from hard core runners and cyclists to moms with strollers and multi-generational groups out for a picnic, so enhancements like the Art for the Trails temporary public art exhibition and the new large-scale book arch sculpture provide another way to engage new users as well as those who are daily users of our facilities” says Emery.
Individual books on the new book sculpture will be available for sponsorship. Contact the trails office, 258-8833, for further information.
An antique Christmas at Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home’s newly restored front porch is beautifully decorated for the holidays and the home’s elves have been busy on the interior. There are trees, toys, and antique seasonal decorations adorning the rooms from living room to attic to tantalize the eyes and bring memories to life. The Historic Bishop Home, Casper’s only historic house museum, is open for touring on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 818 East 2nd Street and has parking in the back off Lincoln Street. A minimum donation of $2.00 per person is requested. One of the elves rumored that Santa dropped some Christmas trinkets for our 12 and under patrons. Please join us with your Christmas mask for a memorable family experience. For additional information, visit our Facebook page, or www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235- 5277. Season greetings to all for a safe and healthy holiday. As a reminder, the home is adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and procedures.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
