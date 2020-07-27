Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution
Remembering Our Fallen at CC
The photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers, is open for public viewing 24 hours a day through 4 p.m., on August 4 at Casper College in the lower parking lot of the Gateway Center. The memorial consists of 36, 10-foot towers that include military and personal photos of all 5,000-plus soldiers lost since the War on Terror started. There are volunteers to assist those who are searching for a particular name.
Summer markets every Tuesday
David Street Station is hosting the Food For Thought Summer Markets on Tuesdays through September 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. to shop from local vendors for great homemade goods and homegrown produce.
Visitors will enjoy a great selection of local produce, dairy products, baked goods, home decor and more. David Street Station asks all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to not attend if they are having any COVID-19 symptoms. All visitors will be entering from the northwest entrance of David Street Station, and a one-way flow of traffic is required. Vendors are required to wear masks and shoppers are encouraged to do so.
Food for Thought Summer Markets are sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
Caregivers meet
The Caregivers Support Group will resume monthly meetings starting Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Are you caring for a loved one with a debilitating condition? You cannot stop the impact of a chronic or progressive illness or a debilitating injury on someone for whom your care. But there is a great deal that you can do to take responsibility for your personal well being and to get your own needs met. Please join us on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Meetings will be held at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street, #500 in Casper starting at 5:30 p.m. Different topics will be discussed each month. We look forward to seeing you and of course we will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or if you have questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
New season of TaeKwon-Do July 28
The next session of TaeKwon-Do classes begins on Tuesday, July 28 for beginning and advanced students at the Casper Recreation Center. This Korean form of karate is for ages 8 and up (6 & 7 year olds allowed if accompanied by a participating adult).
Martial arts classes help increase endurance, flexibility, coordination and balance; tone and strengthen muscles; and enhance speed and agility. It also improves self-confidence, focus, self-discipline and self-defense tactics. Students receive instruction in classical TaeKwon-Do under the requirements of US and International TaeKwon-Do Federations (USTF) involving the skilled application of punches, kicks, blocks and dodges with bare hands and feet. Students will be expected to keep their distance and marks have been put on the floor for easy distancing to keep everyone safe.
Beginners meet twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday; the advanced class meets an additional day on Friday; all classes meet from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Registration fee for the five-week session is $62 for Beginners, $86 for Advanced, with a $12 discount for those with Rec Center Passes. Instructor Gerald Sisco is a 7th Degree Black Belt and current USTF state director and instructor Kerri McDill is a 4th Degree Black Belt.
For further information or to register, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th St. or go online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/casper.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!