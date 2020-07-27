Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

David Street Station splash pad open

Caregivers meet

The Caregivers Support Group will resume monthly meetings starting Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Are you caring for a loved one with a debilitating condition? You cannot stop the impact of a chronic or progressive illness or a debilitating injury on someone for whom your care. But there is a great deal that you can do to take responsibility for your personal well being and to get your own needs met. Please join us on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Meetings will be held at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street, #500 in Casper starting at 5:30 p.m. Different topics will be discussed each month. We look forward to seeing you and of course we will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or if you have questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.