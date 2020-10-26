Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

“The age 50 and over voter is the most reliable voter in Wyoming,” says AARP state director Sam Shumway. “This call will help that voter better understand how to vote safely and how to understand the state’s role in making sure their voices are heard. We thank the Secretary of State’s office for offering that reliable, unbiased information.”

AARP is a non-partisan organization, which does not endorse candidates, nor does it have a PAC for the purposes of donating to candidates at any level of government. AARP also does not allow political advertising to its membership in its social media channels, its newsletter, or other publications it produces.

In 2020, AARP Wyoming has worked to keep its members informed on the stance of candidates for political office through Video Voters Guides. It has also worked with the Secretary of State’s Office to make sure AARP Wyoming members and all Wyoming citizens understand how to vote and how to vote safely.

Parkinson's exercise group