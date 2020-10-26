Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
TeleTown on voter safety
AARP Wyoming will host a TeleTown Hall with Wyoming Secretary of State, Ed Buchanan, at 12:05 p.m. on October 27. Buchanan will be touching on the voting process, as well as the safety of voting both physically and electronically in 2020.
The TeleTown Halls are one of many efforts offered by AARP Wyoming to educate its members on a variety of topics, including voter education. These free TeleTowns connect thousands of AARP Wyoming members with subject matter experts on a live phone conversation. On October 27, AARP Wyoming will begin calling out to members for this teletown hall around 11:45 a.m. Anyone who does not receive a call from AARP Wyoming, may listen to the call toll-free at: 1-877-229-8523 and enter PIN of 36277.
“The age 50 and over voter is the most reliable voter in Wyoming,” says AARP state director Sam Shumway. “This call will help that voter better understand how to vote safely and how to understand the state’s role in making sure their voices are heard. We thank the Secretary of State’s office for offering that reliable, unbiased information.”
AARP is a non-partisan organization, which does not endorse candidates, nor does it have a PAC for the purposes of donating to candidates at any level of government. AARP also does not allow political advertising to its membership in its social media channels, its newsletter, or other publications it produces.
In 2020, AARP Wyoming has worked to keep its members informed on the stance of candidates for political office through Video Voters Guides. It has also worked with the Secretary of State’s Office to make sure AARP Wyoming members and all Wyoming citizens understand how to vote and how to vote safely.
Parkinson's exercise group
This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson's Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Caregivers support
Are you caring for a loved one with debilitating condition? Confusing and conflicting feelings are likely to come up -- anger, sadness, hopelessness, resentment, and guilt for having those feelings, Talking about your feelings and learning effective ways to release difficult emotions by joining a support group. Our next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building, #500. Social distancing will be observed.
Family field trip at Science Zone
Family field trip at the Science Zone: Bring the family for an evening of carving and chemistry. The Science Zone is holding a pumpkin explosion evening on Tuesday, October 27. The event will last from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be facilitated by IDEA Lab students. Pumpkins will be purchased and cleaned by The Science Zone, families will carve simple faces then will incorporate a chemistry lesson as we attempt to explode them. The fee for this will be $20/family and will include one pumpkin. Extra pumpkins can be ordered for an additional fee.
