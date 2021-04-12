Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Things You Wish They Taught in School

We continue our Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series. For the month of April, experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority help us learn what we need to know about housing. Join us for the second of four housing presentations, “ Financing for Housing,” on April 13 at the Natrona County Library in the Crawford Room. Be there to learn what you need to do to make sure your finances are on track for your housing dreams! Learn great skills about saving for housing and all it entails. Register to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations: https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/calendar/13950/.

Never Too Old Book Club