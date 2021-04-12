Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Tiny Tots story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
• Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
Spring has sprung at Methodist Thrift
Spring has sprung. Come see the magic that has taken place at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Winter has disappeared and up pops Spring with all new merchandise to match our eager look at a new season. Come discover all the new bright colors, fun fabrics, and the “get-outside-and-play” attitude. You’ll see those brands that are famous for adventure, along with gardening and playing in the dirt. The new season opens April 3, so get in on the fun.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
”LIKE” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of our photos.
Take & Make for kids & tweens
Welcome spring with this sweet paper plate sun and rainbow craft for students in grades K-6. Stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make a paper plate sun and rainbow craft at home. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Things You Wish They Taught in School
We continue our Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series. For the month of April, experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority help us learn what we need to know about housing. Join us for the second of four housing presentations, “ Financing for Housing,” on April 13 at the Natrona County Library in the Crawford Room. Be there to learn what you need to do to make sure your finances are on track for your housing dreams! Learn great skills about saving for housing and all it entails. Register to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations: https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/calendar/13950/.
Never Too Old Book Club
A missing girl on a journey of revenge. A serial-like podcast following the clues she's left behind. And an ending you won't be able to stop talking about. Join us for a discussion of Courtney Summers' New York Times bestselling novel, "Sadie," on Tuesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Metro Coffee Downtown. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. This program is free and open to the public, and participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of Natrona County Library. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Parkinson's support April 13
Please join us for the Parkinson's support group meeting on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500 in Casper. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's A representative from Helping Hands Stay-At-Home will give a presentation. To RSVP or if you have questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri. We will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room.
Spring grief support at hospice
Central Wyoming Hospice grie support groups are for those adults grieving the loss of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and develop coping strategies.
Casper Group: Six-week group from April 13 to May 18, meeting Tuesday nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Douglas Group: Four-week group meeting from April 12 through May 3, Monday nights from 5 to 6 p.m.
Grief care services are available to the general public as well as hospice families at no charge.
For more information about our Grief Care or to register, call 577-4832 or email Todd at toddv@cwhp.org.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.