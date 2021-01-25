Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.

Classes for kids at rec center

Several unique classes for kids are offered through the Casper Recreation Center beginning Jan. 26 or later.

Children ages 8 to 12 will have fun learning basic decorating skills in this two-week class of Let it Snow Cupcakes. Class will meet on Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 26 and students will make and decorate snowmen, penguins, polar bears, and snowflake cupcakes to bring home. Registration fee of $20 ($2 off with Rec Center membership) includes all supplies.

Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center on Saturday, Feb. 6. Kids age 5 to 12 will be active, have fun, and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time. Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).