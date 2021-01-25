Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Men's clothes and more at Methodist thrift
If you’re the right size, you just hit the jackpot. The United Methodist Thrift Shop has been the recipient of so many wonderful donations from a very generous community. If you are a gentleman who wears 36x29 or 34x29 pants, 17/34-35 shirts, you’re in luck. It’s your lucky time to shop. There is a treasure trove for you. This week’s sale is 50 percent off all sweaters, scarves, and shoes.
While you’re visiting, check out the high quality clothing, decor, bedding and linens, as well as crafts and housewares.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Restaurant Week set
To celebrate Casper’s hearty culinary scene, 5150’ Restaurant Week is taking place through Saturday.
Participating businesses include: Backwards Distilling Company, Branding Iron, Chozen Yogurt, Eggington’s, Johnny J’s, J’s Pub, FireRock Steakhouse, Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom, Frosted Tops, Gruner Brothers Brewing, Hooch’s, Little Shop of Burgers, Ludovico Farm to Wood Flame, Metro Coffee Company, Old Chicago, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Rialto Soda Fountain, Scarlow’s Art & Coffee, Schlotzky’s, Shogun Restaurant, Silver Fox Steakhouse, Sweet Zoey, The Wooden Derrick Café, Three Crowns Golf Club, Urban Bottle, Wyoming Ale Works, Wyoming Rib & Chop House and Yellowstone Garage.
Hosted by 5150’ Local, the third annual event includes 29 restaurants, watering holes and coffee shops, with each serving up distinct specials, features and offerings.
5150’ Restaurant Week is designed to give residents and visitors the opportunity to dig into Casper’s food and beverage options, while also supporting the 1,540 food and beverage jobs in Natrona County.
As part of Restaurant Week, you’ll find specials and price points that celebrate all things Casper, including $3.07 (Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
More information about 5150’ Restaurant Week, as well as additional information on participating locations, can be found at
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, 2021, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
Classes for kids at rec center
Several unique classes for kids are offered through the Casper Recreation Center beginning Jan. 26 or later.
Children ages 8 to 12 will have fun learning basic decorating skills in this two-week class of Let it Snow Cupcakes. Class will meet on Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 26 and students will make and decorate snowmen, penguins, polar bears, and snowflake cupcakes to bring home. Registration fee of $20 ($2 off with Rec Center membership) includes all supplies.
Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center on Saturday, Feb. 6. Kids age 5 to 12 will be active, have fun, and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time. Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).
Cheer leading is one of the most energetic, not to mention loudest classes at the Rec Center. Students ages 8-12 will learn stunts, jumps, chants and cheers. Class begins on Thursday, Feb. 4 and runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for eight weeks. Fee for the class is $62 for non-members and $50 for those with a Recreation Center pass.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or visit www.activecasper.com.
Caregivers' support Jan. 26
Please join the caregivers' support group meeting, at 5:30 p.m., on Jan. 26, 2021, at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd St, Building #500. The support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Meeting and talking with others, who are going through the same experiences you are, can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet, ideas to help with situations, adapt home/lifestyles you may face with the progression of the illness. Social distancing will be maintained. To RSVP or questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.