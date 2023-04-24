Tuesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578. Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 441 S. Center St., Salvation Army. Web site: urmrna.org

Sharing meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.

Werner Wildlife Museum hosts bird identification classes

The Werner Wildlife Museum will host a series of four free bird identification classes beginning on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m., and running consecutive Tuesdays through May 16.

Popular Werner Wildlife Series speaker Stacey Scott and Casper College biology instructor Luis Alza Leon will lead the classes. Both men have been avid bird watchers for many years and are well-versed in the bird species found in Wyoming.

The series does not require registration, and each class will cover a different set of birds. The public is welcome to attend any or all four classes, as each is a stand-alone unit.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Weekly Grief Share meetings set

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone. Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future. We meet weekly on Tuesdays at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, at 6:30 p.m., in room 1327. There is a $20 fee for the book (scholarships available).

For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

Parkinson’s exercise group

This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5.

The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.