Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Deadline for JO summer fast pitch
JO fast pitch summer softball season is quickly approaching. The City of Casper Recreation Division in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association has re-opened registration for 10 & under, 12 & under and 18 & under girls. Registration forms, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or online at www.crlasports.com.
All girls interested in participating in this year’s JO fast pitch softball league must register no later than Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street or online. Practice and games will be determined by volunteer coaches. All players will need to provide their own helmet. All helmets must have a face guard. We recommend that players do not share equipment this season.
The Casper Recreation Division is taking measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use, as well as, supplying hand sanitizer on each field for players and coaches. The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8388.
Deadline for youth coach-pitch
Youth summer softball season is quickly approaching. The City of Casper Recreation Division in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is offering coach pitch softball league for boys and girls ages 6-8. Registration forms, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or online at www.crlasports.com.
All youth interested in participating in this year’s coach-pitch summer softball league must register no later than Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street or online. Practice and games will be played Tuesday and Thursday evenings. All players will need to provide their own helmet. We recommend that players do not share equipment this season.
The Casper Recreation Division is taking measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use, as well as, supplying hand sanitizer on each field for players and coaches. The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8388.
Summer camp at BGCCW
Summer is on at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. After having to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of members, staff, and families, the club has received the approval to hold Summer Camp weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in limited capacity. Children will be provided a safe place to have fun with friends, receive free meals and snacks, and academic enrichment to keep their minds engaged over the summer. To mark the occasion, Casper Mayor Steve Freel will announce Monday, June 8 as Boys & Girls Club Day.
For more information, contact Ashley Bright at 235-4079.
Historic Bishop Home open
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see our new exhibits, hear about our restoration work on the front porch, and help us to survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, we are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum open
Fort Caspar Museum is pleased to announce that it has begun a phased reopening of the museum and fort. Following CDC, state, and local health and safety guidelines, we will have restrictions in place to protect our visitors and staff. There will also be some modifications to our operating hours: we will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. From 9 to 10 a.m., admission is for high-risk visitors only.
All on-site programs and tours are canceled.
Preventative procedures in the museum include a thorough cleaning each morning; high-touch surfaces and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis throughout the day. Staff will be wearing face coverings, and we encourage visitors to wear them as well when in the museum. Sanitation stations will be available so that visitors may use sanitizer as they enter and leave the facility. Even so, we ask that you refrain from touching displays and other surfaces during your visit. Directional signs will encourage a one-way flow through the galleries, and we ask that six feet of distance be maintained between people who are not traveling together.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Groups of any size should explore the museum together and stay six feet away from other visitors. Children must remain with their family group. We are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals at this time as long as they comply with current guidelines.
The fort buildings will close a half hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information, call the museum at 235-8462.
Free student lunches continue
With the support of the NCSD Board of Trustees, the NCSD Food Service Department will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked.
The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Meals will continue to be provided, throughout the summer, at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin and at 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
Parkinson's support meets
The Parkinson's Support Group will resume its monthly meetings, starting at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 9, at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street, Building #500. Let's get together, of course we will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room, and relate all of our stories about what we've been doing to stay healthy and happy. To RSVP or with questions, call 337-1200 and ask for Jerri. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's.
