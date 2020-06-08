Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

The Casper Recreation Division is taking measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use, as well as, supplying hand sanitizer on each field for players and coaches. The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Summer camp at BGCCW

Summer is on at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. After having to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of members, staff, and families, the club has received the approval to hold Summer Camp weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in limited capacity. Children will be provided a safe place to have fun with friends, receive free meals and snacks, and academic enrichment to keep their minds engaged over the summer. To mark the occasion, Casper Mayor Steve Freel will announce Monday, June 8 as Boys & Girls Club Day.

Historic Bishop Home open

The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see our new exhibits, hear about our restoration work on the front porch, and help us to survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, we are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.