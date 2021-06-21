Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Cricut vinyl cutter: Intro & Demo
Join us in the Creation Station for an introduction to our Cricut. This is a quick 30-minute workshop at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, June 22, that teaches you how to use the Cricut vinyl cutter! This course covers vinyl cutting basics and how to operate the Cricut Design Space software. This class is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Republican women meet June 22
Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 22, at the Clarion Inn on the River in the room next to the restaurant. Jennifer Dyer, the executive director of the Self Help Center in Casper will talk about the new center they are working on, as well as what they do to help women here in our community. Chuck Gray will also give his legislative recap report and will answer questions from those attending. He was unable to attend in April and May as he was out of town. The cost is $20 per person and includes dinner. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Space is limited to 40 to 45 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.
Pony Express arrives at trails
The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are pleased to announce the first annual Artist in Residence for the week of June 22 through June 26.
Laura McElfresh of Aurora, Colorado will create artwork centered around the theme: The Pony Express Trail, Changing and Connecting the Country. McElfresh specializes in the unique Batik Watercolor method. The process art involves applying layers of wax and paint using a hot iron and crumpling technique.
On June 22, McElfresh will be at the trails center providing in-person artistic demonstrations as the National Pony Express Association 2021 Re-Ride passes through Casper. Artist demonstrations will be available from 1 to 8 p.m. The Pony Express Re-Riders are anticipated to make their mail stop at the Trails Center at approximately 7:10 p.m.
More information on the annual Re-Ride schedule can be found at: https://nationalponyexpress.org/the-states/wyoming/#2021-wyoming-reride-schedule. More information about the Bureau of Land Management Artist in Residence Program can be found at: https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/artist-in-residence.
For more information on the first annual NHTIC Artist in Residence or the National Pony Express Association Re-Ride, please call the NHTIC at 261-7700.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1501 N. Poplar, admission is free.
Pop-up chamber concerts
The Casper Mountain Music Festival will feature three, unique pop-up chamber concerts at Backwards Distillery Tasting Room Tuesday, June 22 at 7 p.m., St. Marks Episcopal Church Wednesday, June 23 at 12:15 p.m., and Gruner Brothers Brewery on Friday, June 25 at 6 p.m. Join us for a wonderful variety of chamber music including Krommer, Sarasate, Casella, Bach and more. These performances are open to the public without charge.
Summer reading performer: Cody Landstrom, magician
Join us for a magical summer reading performer, Cody Landstrom, several times. Performance times are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 22-24, and 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Friday, June 25, all in the Crawford Room. Magician extraordinaire, Landstrom will be coming from Fort Collins to share his tricks and wonder with Casper kiddos. There will be multiple performances throughout the week, which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show. While all ages will enjoy Landstrom's performance, it's recommended for ages 3+. Space will be limited to the first 115 people, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Things you wish they taught in school
We continue our Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series. In June we will focus on taking care of the person that matters the most, you! Join us for the first of our self-care presentations at 5 p.m., on June 22, at the Library's Crawford Room. Learn some important information about why mental health is important from experts at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Register on our website to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations.
This series, in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
Writer’s Bloc
The Natrona County Library's Writers' Bloc meets the fourth Tuesday of the month online. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction, or anything else are invited to join us for an inspiring discussion. Don't forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins, and anything else you June have jotted ideas on! This month we will be holding our monthly writing group online instead of in-person. Join us on Tuesday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88318116508 Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Eat Better for Less
Eat Better for Less! Join the Cent$ible Nutrition Program and learn how to save money and time at the grocery store, cook healthier meals faster, and stretch your food dollars. Classes are free for those who income-qualify (make less than $1,968/month as a single person, or under $4,040 a month for a family of four; call for information on other family sizes). The next class series (eight weeks) starts Tuesday, June 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the UW Extension Office, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Contact Jenny Wintermote for more information, 235-9400, jwintermote@natronacounty-wy.gov.
Casper Humane Society takes garage sale donations
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Donated items will be accepted Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and weekdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Wednesday, June 23 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (across the street from the White's Mountain Kia). For more information, or to arrange a drop off outside of these hours, please call the shelter at 265-5439.
No computers and/or monitors, keyboards, televisions, house paint, desks, video tapes, or adult clothes, please. All other items will be gratefully accepted.
Sale hours will be Friday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., ($5/person admission); Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.
The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.
All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.