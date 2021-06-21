Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday support meetings

Cricut vinyl cutter: Intro & Demo

Join us in the Creation Station for an introduction to our Cricut. This is a quick 30-minute workshop at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, June 22, that teaches you how to use the Cricut vinyl cutter! This course covers vinyl cutting basics and how to operate the Cricut Design Space software. This class is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Republican women meet June 22

Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 22, at the Clarion Inn on the River in the room next to the restaurant. Jennifer Dyer, the executive director of the Self Help Center in Casper will talk about the new center they are working on, as well as what they do to help women here in our community. Chuck Gray will also give his legislative recap report and will answer questions from those attending. He was unable to attend in April and May as he was out of town. The cost is $20 per person and includes dinner. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Space is limited to 40 to 45 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.