Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

After Christmas sale at Methodist thrift

After-Christmas sales are in effect at United Methodist Thrift Shop, 2111 E. 12th St. Help store volunteers help others and enjoy the thrill of thrift store treasure hunting. There is still a collection of holiday items at 50 percent savings, as well as rolling out another opportunity to save. There is a large assortment of brand new shoes and lightly worn footwear offered on the same 50 percent sale, including dress shoes and boots. Come look as they will go quickly!

While you’re visiting, check out our high quality clothing, decor, bedding and linens, as well as crafts and housewares.

Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.

You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

