Tuesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578. Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 441 S. Center St., Salvation Army. Web site: urmrna.org

Sharing meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.

Celebrate librarians

The Fort Caspar Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Friends of the Natrona County Library (FOL), and the Casper Autism & Special-needs Support (CASS) group encourage all community members to visit a library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to celebrate all they have to offer. The three groups are sponsoring a special event on Tuesday, April 25, National Library Workers Day, at the Natrona County Library to honor all librarians and library staff.

Community members are invited to drop in any time between 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. for refreshments, giveaways, and information about all the great things available at the library. Take a moment to say thank you to our library workers and to recognize their valuable contributions to our community. Make cards in the Creation Station or personalize blank cards with your own messages of thanks. Share a memory of how a librarian helped you, how libraries have impacted your life, or to just say “Thank you!”

We invite ALL library workers — school and college librarians too — to come by so that we may thank you as well.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks, but there is so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. The Natrona County Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and other resources.

Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

If you have not checked out the Natrona County Library lately, you are missing the full story. Follow the Library on social media (@natronalibrary) and the hashtag #National Library Week to join the online celebration.

Established in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.natronacountylibrary.org.

Weekly Grief Share meetings set

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone. Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future. We meet weekly on Tuesdays at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, at 6:30 p.m., in room 1327. There is a $20 fee for the book (scholarships available).

For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

Parkinson’s exercise group

This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5.

The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.