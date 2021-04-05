Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Reading the West Book Club

In the tradition of “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” a stunningly vivid historical account of the 43-year battle between Comanche Indians and white settlers for control of the American West, centering on Quanah, the greatest Comanche chief of them all. Empire of the Summer Moon spans two astonishing stories. The first traces the rise and fall of the Comanches, the most powerful Indian tribe in American history. The second is the epic saga of the pioneer woman Cynthia Ann Parker and her son Quanah, who became the last and greatest chief of the Comanches. Join online from the Fort Caspar Museum to discuss the book “Empire of the Summer Moon” by S.C. Gwynne, at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 6. The Reading the West Book Club meets monthly to read and discuss books by Wyoming authors or about Wyoming history. Stop by the Library’s second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. The program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.