Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Tiny Tots story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot.
• Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
April at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium is featuring space exploration shows for April. “Astronaut” plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m. This show examines space flight from inside the body of an astronaut and explores the perils of space travel by subjecting Chad the Test Astronaut to all sorts of challenges. “Dawn of the Space Age” plays on Saturday nights at 7 p.m. It follows the real-life adventures of the men and women who explore the final frontier, from the first launches of the 1950s to the lunar landings and the era of private space flights.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Housing & renters counseling
The Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series continues. For the month of April, there will be experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority to help teach what is needed to know about housing. Join us for the first of four housing presentations — “Renters Counseling” — on April 6 at 5 p.m., at the Natrona County Library in the Crawford Room. Learn some important information about becoming a renter and all the great things that come with renting your own place. Register to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations: https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7570354.
This series, in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
Reading the West Book Club
In the tradition of “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” a stunningly vivid historical account of the 43-year battle between Comanche Indians and white settlers for control of the American West, centering on Quanah, the greatest Comanche chief of them all. Empire of the Summer Moon spans two astonishing stories. The first traces the rise and fall of the Comanches, the most powerful Indian tribe in American history. The second is the epic saga of the pioneer woman Cynthia Ann Parker and her son Quanah, who became the last and greatest chief of the Comanches. Join online from the Fort Caspar Museum to discuss the book “Empire of the Summer Moon” by S.C. Gwynne, at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 6. The Reading the West Book Club meets monthly to read and discuss books by Wyoming authors or about Wyoming history. Stop by the Library’s second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. The program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.