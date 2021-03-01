 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.

Shop St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Spring and Easter are coming soon and we have items to get you ready for the upcoming season. You can visit us on Facebook.

New treasures at Methodist thrift

It’s sneaking up on us! Despite the snow and wind, Easter and Spring are just around the corner and we need to make room for all of our new merchandise. Come to the Methodist Thrift Shop and explore the sale. All winter coats, hats, and gloves are half price. Take a look at all pants, men’s, women’s, and children’s that are included in the sale (not including men’s jeans).

Some highlight to be found are a beautiful sewing machine, men’s fire resistant jeans, jewelry, Harris Tweed sport coats, and a huge collection of Salt City candles.

Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.

You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2211 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Like United Methodist Thrift Shop on Facebook and you can view some of the merchandise.

District sets pre-kindergarten screenings

The Natrona County School District has set dates for appointments for pre-kindergarten screenings. It is highly encouraged that all incoming kindergartners complete the screening process.

Dates are March 2 to 4, March 9, 10 and 12, and March 16 to 18. To schedule a kindergarten screening, call 253-5434. Screenings will be held at NCSD Central Services, 970 N. Glenn Rd.

