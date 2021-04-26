Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Spring shopping at Methodist thrift
Yes, Wyoming, this is spring in the Cowboy state. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for you to shop the treasures on a sunny spring day when you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, get the camper set up with a few new items, or some fun jewelry for a get together. If it’s a day of spring precipitation, come browse the racks and shelves for a book, a craft or puzzle. Feeling like putting some new art on the wall? That can also be done.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
And, of course, your new and lightly used donations are always appreciated.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
But wait. Have you got a special occasion coming up this summer or fall? Take a chance that you can find that perfect-for-you outfit that probably was only worn once before. And if you are a guest to that special time, there is a large selection of dress-ups, shoes, and jewelry.
Did you see the news that the rodeos will happen this summer? You just might to see what’s in the shop for fun times.
Tiny tots story times
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
• Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
Housing & first time home-buyer course
The library has another great presentation coming your way part of our Things You Wish They Taught In School series. This month, we had experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority present on different housing topics. The final housing presentation is 5 to 6:30 p.m., on April 27. Staff from Reliant Bank will direct "First Time Home-Buyer Course." Come learn if you are ready to own your first house or what you need to do to get your dream house.
Register at https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/calendar/13950/ to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations. This series—in partnership with local community organizations and businesses—is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school, to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
Republican women meet
Natrona County Republican Women's monthly meeting for April is 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, at the Ramkota. The speakers will be a mix of Natrona County senators and legislators with a legislative update. We are splitting it up between April 27 and May 11 to allow more time for elected officials to speak, as well as time for questions. Both meetings will be in the evening to allow more members to participate.
Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Space is limited to 40-55 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican. Men are always welcome.
When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women! Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door.
Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.
Writer’s Bloc
The Natrona County Library's Writers' Bloc meets the fourth Tuesday of the month. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction, or anything else are invited to join us for an inspiring discussion. Don't forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins, and anything else you may have jotted ideas on! This month we will be holding our monthly writing group online instead of in-person. Join staff at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 27. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88318116508; call 577-7323 for more information.
Caregivers' support
This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Please join us on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd St., Building #500. Different topics will be discussed at each meeting. Meeting and talking with others who are going through the same experiences you are can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet and ideas to help with situations. We will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or questions, please call 337-1200 or 577-5204, and ask for Jerri. We look forward to seeing you.
Training for adult softball umps
Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association, in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering softball leagues for men, women, and coed teams that will begin play in May. Umpires are needed to make these leagues run efficiently.
Training of umpires will take place on April 27 and May at 6 p.m., at the Casper Recreation Center. League games will be played Monday – Thursday evenings, depending on the league. Fridays will be used for holidays and rained out games.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Teen Book Club 9th to 12th grade
A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, April 27, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. This month the discussion is "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. The Teen Book Club meets monthly, and new members are always welcome. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.