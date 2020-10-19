Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Republican women meet
Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, October 20, at the Ramkota hotel. This is the last meeting before election day, November 3. We will be discussing the constitutional amendment A on the ballot, as well as judicial retention. Last chance for tickets for the handmade gold Trump Swarovski crystal purse. Tickets are just $10, only 250 will be sold. We have a few Trump 2020 signs left. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Space is limited to 30 to 35 spots and reservations are a must. Republican women is open to any registered Republican.
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Parkinson's exercise group
This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson's Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Trails closes for maintenance
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be closed to the public as it undergoes scheduled building maintenance through October 26.
The public closure is part of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrade that is being conducted until October 27 with a targeted nine-day closure taking place to help ensure the safety of the public during these maintenance activities.
"The NHTIC is thrilled to be moving forward with another essential facility upgrade for 2020," said Katy Kuhnel, acting NHTIC director. "The system improvements will increase energy efficiency, provide a high-quality visitor experience and a more comfortable work environment for our employees."
This scheduled maintenance is the second major improvement project for 2020, with the early spring project having focused on upgrading the lighting in the theater.
The NHTIC is a Bureau of Land Management run facility that hosts more than 34,000 annual visitors. The center’s interpretive programs annually reach between six and seven thousand students.
For more information about the NHTIC, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
