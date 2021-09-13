Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

There are many great programs lined up for the year.

The membership qualifications have changed. Membership shall be comprised of a) paid women members of the Wyoming Geological Association (WGA) or b) wives of paid members of the WGA or c) women geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or d) wives of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or e) widows of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or f) women family members of energy related professionals.

Any active member who has met the above criteria and is subsequently divorced may continue as a member.

If you are eligible we welcome new members and would like to have you join us for a good time.

If you would like more information or want to come to the Fall Brunch Sept. 14 please call Joanie at 307-267-7431.

Elks set events

Once again the time is here for all of us old timers to get together and swap lies, tell true stories, enjoy a good meal and have a libation or two with our friends. The event is Tuesday, Sept. 14. As always we will honor the oldest one in attendance, longest in years of membership and the one who resides and has traveled the longest to join us. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 5:30 p.m. or thereabouts. Any local Elk members needing a ride may call the Lodge at 307-234-4839. We’ll make sure you get here and back safely!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0