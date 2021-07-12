Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights

Parade Day

Tuesday July 13, is Casper Day, seniors get in free to the fair all day long. The action gets underway early at the Downtown Parade at 10 a.m. It’s the official kick-off of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo, and this year’s theme is “It’s a Grand Old Flag.” Brook Kaufman, county commissioner and Visit Casper! CEO, is the grand marshal. The parade begins at David Street Station, moves east on Second Street to Beech, turns on Collins and then heads south on Center past City Park where it ends at 9th Street as usual. After the parade, head out to the fairgrounds at noon when exhibit halls, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival (where it’s Kid’s Day from noon to 5 p.m., discounted armbands are sold from noon to 3 p.m., and are good from noon to 5 p.m.,) open.