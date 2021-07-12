Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Parade Day
Tuesday July 13, is Casper Day, seniors get in free to the fair all day long. The action gets underway early at the Downtown Parade at 10 a.m. It’s the official kick-off of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo, and this year’s theme is “It’s a Grand Old Flag.” Brook Kaufman, county commissioner and Visit Casper! CEO, is the grand marshal. The parade begins at David Street Station, moves east on Second Street to Beech, turns on Collins and then heads south on Center past City Park where it ends at 9th Street as usual. After the parade, head out to the fairgrounds at noon when exhibit halls, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival (where it’s Kid’s Day from noon to 5 p.m., discounted armbands are sold from noon to 3 p.m., and are good from noon to 5 p.m.,) open.
Fair events include poultry show and showmanship at 9 a.m., and beef/cattle showmanship and show at 3 p.m., both in the indoor Arena. Live music from Rogue Radio is on the free stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 to 11 p.m.
New this year, don’t miss the Shark Encounter Display located at the west end of the grandstands on the Carnival Midway. The new strolling act will wow you with his talent; Brad Bodary “Human Mannequin” on the Carnival Midway daily. The first performance of the PRCA Rodeo is at 7:30 p.m., when the top cowboys and cowgirls in the world compete in one of the top 20 Rodeo’s in the Nation! Enjoy seven exciting events nightly including: Bull Riding, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, & Mutton Bustin’ through Saturday, July 17. Boot Barn and Murdoch’s are our rodeo ticket outlets, or get your rodeo tickets online at www.centralwyomingfair.com.
Parkinson's support Tuesday
In the United States 60,000 people are diagnosed each year with Parkinson's. Were you recently diagnosed or have you lived with this disease for a number of years? PD is both chronic, meaning it persists over a long time and progressive, meaning its symptoms grow worse over time. Although some people become severely disabled, others experience only minor motor disruptions. No one can predict which symptoms will effect an individual patient, and the intensity of the symptoms also varies from person to person. This is an important reason to join a support group. Questions are discussed that only PD patients can answer.
Please join us on Tuesday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd St. Building #500. To RSVP or questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's. We look forward to seeing you.