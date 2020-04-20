Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick-up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked, we are here to help.

We are asking for individuals to assist us in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.

Individuals may pick-up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.

Individuals 18 years and younger can pick-up meals at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin, and 3420 Provence Ct.

Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick-up the meal.

