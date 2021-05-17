Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Today's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Website:burmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Wyoming Reads literacy celebration
The annual Wyoming Reads celebration will be held at the library from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday for local first graders. Parking and public computers will be unavailable throughout this time, and Tiny Tots StoryTime will be canceled this week.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge at 3 p.m., on May 18. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Casper Children’s Chorale auditions
Screenings for the 2021-22 Casper Children’s Chorale will be held Thursday for current third through seventh graders. The chorale has enjoyed a very successful 42-year tradition in Casper, and is a positive and educational way for singers to enjoy singing and performance. Twenty-minute screenings will be held in groups of four to six singers at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 701 S. Wolcott. Singers should prepare the first verse of “America” (My Country tis of Thee) and schedule their audition time in advance by visiting casperchildrenschorale.com or signupgenius.com/go/70A054CA8A62EA2FE3-casper.