Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Today's Highlights

Tuesday support meetings

Wyoming Reads literacy celebration

The annual Wyoming Reads celebration will be held at the library from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday for local first graders. Parking and public computers will be unavailable throughout this time, and Tiny Tots StoryTime will be canceled this week.

Glowforge Intro and Demo

Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge at 3 p.m., on May 18. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.