Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Take & Make for kids & tweens: Patriotic wind socks

Pick up the supplies to make this patriotic and wind-friendly craft starting July 6 in the Children’s department. The kit comes with everything you need to make DIY wind socks at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Summer reading performer at library

Award-winning New Mexico children’s musician Andy Mason brings his educational, interactive and fun musical performance to the library this summer, with multiple performances from July 6 to 9 (which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show). Performances are 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., on July 6; 10 a.m., and 1 p.m., on July 7, and 1 and 3 p.m., on July 9. Andy will have the audience dancing and singing along to his songs about pizza, burritos, sharks, pirates, owees and hand washing. His family-friendly music keeps the attention of children and adults alike, who will no doubt come away from the show having learned something too.