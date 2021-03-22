Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.

”Like” the store on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of the merchandise photos.

Republican women meet

Natrona County Republican Women moved its monthly meeting from Tuesday, March 16, to 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 23, at the Ramkota Hotel. When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women. Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door. Several of the upcoming 2021 bills scheduled this session will be discussed, as well as discussion about National Women's Day/Month. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Space is limited to 25-30 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.

Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.

Caregivers support meets