Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
March at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for March. Two are limited engagements that will be here for just two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) each: “Expedition Reef” at 4:15 p.m., on March 23 and 24. “Habitat Earth” explores how all life forms, from microscopic to enormous, depend on each other. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs.
This month you can also see “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (except for March 23 and 24) and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Cleaning out at Methodist thrift
Your opportunity to take advantage of our end of season sale is quickly melting away. Last call to fill up our bags for $5, taking home surprising treasures at an amazing price. The racks are full, overflowing, and the space is needed to bring out new items for Spring and Summer. Don’t miss this twice a year event to grab up screaming deals.
The shop will close March 29-April 2 in order to empty our racks and bring out a brand new assortment of new and gently used inventory that will make you look forward to a change of seasons. April 3 will showcase a whole new selection and a chance to hop into Easter and Spring!
Until then, the United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
”Like” the store on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of the merchandise photos.
Republican women meet
Natrona County Republican Women moved its monthly meeting from Tuesday, March 16, to 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 23, at the Ramkota Hotel. When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women. Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door. Several of the upcoming 2021 bills scheduled this session will be discussed, as well as discussion about National Women's Day/Month. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Space is limited to 25-30 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.
Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.
Caregivers support meets
Are you caring for a loved one with a debilitating condition? Confusing and conflicting feelings are likely to come up -- anger, sadness, hopelessness, resentment and guilt for having those feelings. Please join us on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. to talk about your feelings and learn effective ways to release difficult emotions by joining a support group. Meetings are held at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street #500 in Casper. To RSVP or ask questions please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri. We look forward to seeing you.
Celebrate music in Casper
Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities (CCPD) announced their month-long, online celebration entitled, Music Unites Casper.
Aligning with the CCPD’s mission to improve public awareness about disabilities, this event hopes to educate Casper about the benefits of music for people with various disabilities.
During March, each week will focus on a different aspect of music and film and the contributions people with disabilities have made to these arts on a global scale. Related content will be posted on the CCPD Facebook. Facebook Live events featuring local contributors will be aired including, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, a virtual concert featuring local artists. “We have many talented people in Casper, and we are pleased to offer them a platform to showcase their gifts,” said chairperson Nikki Green. “Artists who are interested in performing in the virtual concert should send us a message through Facebook or email us at disabilitycouncil@casperwy.gov.”
Week 4 Focus: Musicians with Disabilities, March 23, 6 p.m., Facebook live concert featuring local artists.