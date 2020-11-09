Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
Methodist thrift ready for gift giving
Do you hear Jingle Bells coming? Hurry in to see the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and The Dollar Store. We’ve put up the tree, and decorated with bling you will love to buy for your own tree or as gifts. We’ve held back a huge number of brand new, still in the package items for you to wrap up for holiday giving. Jewelry makes a sparkly gift, pajamas, warm clothing, new small appliances, and decorating will be fun with so many exciting choices of new heart stoppers. If you are searching for more for your money this year, come check us out and be surprised. We are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, especially this year when life is difficult for so many. Help us make the season jolly.
TeleTown offers medicare tips Nov. 10
With the Medicare Open Enrollment period open through Dec. 7, AARP Wyoming and the Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program (WSHIIP) will join forces to offer a Teletown Hall for AARP Wyoming members at 5 p.m. on November 10.
The Teletown Hall, moderated by Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck, will feature Chris Smolik offering his tips on how WSHIIP can help our state’s age 50+ to navigate the Medicare system.
The TeleTown Halls are one of many efforts offered by AARP Wyoming to educate its members on a variety of topics, including voter education. These free TeleTowns connect thousands of AARP Wyoming members with subject matter experts on a live phone conversation. On Nov. 10, AARP Wyoming will begin calling out to members for this teletown hall around 4:50 p.m. to take part in the TeleTown Hall. Anyone who does not receive a call from AARP Wyoming, may listen to the call toll-free at: 1-877-229-8523 and enter PIN of 36277.
The Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program (WSHIIP) is a federally mandated program set up to help those on Medicare understand their rights and answer their questions. WSHIIP has over 50 volunteers in almost every county who will counsel beneficiaries and help solve problems, maintain confidentiality, and it is free of charge. The organization also has four full time paid counselors and two part-time paid counselors during open enrollment.
Deaf arts festival online Nov. 10
American Sign Language students from Casper College, Kelly Walsh High School, and Dean Morgan Middle School, as well as local deaf community members, will be showcasing a variety of ASL literary forms as well as De’Via art online as a YouTube Premiere Event Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
Now in its fourth year, The *D*eaf *E*xpressive *A*rts *F*estival — or *D.E.A.F.* — is a collaborative effort of American Sign Language classes from Casper College, Kelly Walsh High School, and Dean Morgan Middle School. During the event, students will share their love of ASL with the community.
“Several of our local deaf community members and students will perform traditional ASL ABC, number and classifier stories, percussion signing, and folklore stories,” said Gail Schenfisch, Casper College’s American Sign Language instructor. “This intergenerational presentation and sharing of ASL and its culture help build and establish an appreciation of the deaf community and the importance of being global citizens learning diversity through world languages. People from a variety of communities can view this first-ever ‘Covid-style online event just by logging in to watch,” Schenfisch noted.
In addition to Schenfisch at Casper College, other ASL instructors collaborating on the event include Maria Paris at KWHS and Joan Mahnen at DMMS.
All of the poetry and stories will be interpreted for any non-signing viewers during the festival, which will begin at 6 p.m. at youtube.com/channel/UCF_6ucHSV6NJj7wzG8x_urA.
For more information about the festival or the American Sign Language Studies degree program at Casper College, contact Schenfisch at 268-2588.
