Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Tip a Cop at Texas Roadhouse

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming in Natrona County will be helping servers at the Evansville Texas Roadhouse for tips to donate to Special Olympics Wyoming.

The Tip-A-Cop event is set for Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Evansville (210 Miracle St.). Law Enforcement officers will be working side by side with Texas Roadhouse employees to earn tips. One hundred percent of donated tips benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

Dine-in or curbside service is available. This is an excellent opportunity for a night out, be served by Natrona County’s finest, and support Special Olympics Wyoming.

Grief share support begins