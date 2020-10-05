Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Casper Fire receives smoke alarms
Casper Fire-EMS will be receiving 100 smoke alarms as a donation from Comtronix at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Fire Station #1 on the front exterior apron, 200 West 1st Street in Casper. Comtronix has timed the donation of smoke alarms with 2020’s Fire Prevention Week.
2020’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” and works to educate everyone about the simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves, and those around them, safe in the kitchen.
Cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the kitchen.
Fall, winter in stock at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop has spent a few days closed to bag up spring and summer in order to load our racks and shelves with fall and winter. Come visit to see a beautiful selection of warm clothing...coats, sweaters, vests, hats, gloves. Get a jump on Halloween by checking out the costumes. If you’re thinking about school dances, the shop has formals. Have a wedding to attend? Women’s dresses for a variety of occasions. Men, come see the huge selection of name brand shirts and selection of suits.
The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find them in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Like on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Tip a Cop at Texas Roadhouse
The Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming in Natrona County will be helping servers at the Evansville Texas Roadhouse for tips to donate to Special Olympics Wyoming.
The Tip-A-Cop event is set for Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Evansville (210 Miracle St.). Law Enforcement officers will be working side by side with Texas Roadhouse employees to earn tips. One hundred percent of donated tips benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
Dine-in or curbside service is available. This is an excellent opportunity for a night out, be served by Natrona County’s finest, and support Special Olympics Wyoming.
Grief share support begins
Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone.
Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.
We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., starting Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m., rm. 1335. There is a $15 fee for the book. For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!