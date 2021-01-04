Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
School registration open
NCSD school choice registration is open through January 24. Families can go online to complete the registration process. NCSD offers School Choice because it believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. School choice gives families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children.
The school choice registration period is the time for families of the following groups of students to submit their school preference for the 2021-22 school year.
• New-to-NCSD students
• Incoming kindergarteners
• Students moving from 5th to 6th grade
• Students moving from 8th to 9th grade
• Students who wish to switch schools in September 2021
Families can learn more about NCSD schools by clicking through the 2021-22 Natrona County Schools Family Guide and by visiting www.natronaschools.org. The Family Guide features all NCSD schools with information about curriculum, programs, and school philosophies. Due to COVID-19 health orders and to ensure safe & healthy environments for all, schools will not be hosting open house events this year. Parents/guardians can reach out to school principals for more information on opportunities to learn more about individual schools. Visit www.natronaschools.org for more information.
