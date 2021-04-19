Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.

You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.

But wait. Have you got a special occasion coming up this summer or fall? Take a chance that you can find that perfect-for-you outfit that probably was only worn once before. And if you are a guest to that special time, there is a large selection of dress-ups, shoes, and jewelry.

Did you see the news that the rodeos will happen this summer? You just might to see what’s in the shop for fun times.

Housing & foreclosure prevention

Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series continues. This month, experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority are at the library to help learn more about housing. Join them for the third housing presentation from 5 to 6:30 p.m., on April 20, to take part in "Foreclosure Prevention Course."

This series, in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, is designed to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.

