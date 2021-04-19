Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Jason’s Friends bowling has slots available
The 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends is Saturday, April 24, at El Mark-O Lanes. Teams of bowlers are still needed to fill time slots from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Teams consist of five people who are encouraged to collect donations prior to bowling. Free T-shirts will be awarded to each bowler gathering $75 or more in donations, with special adult and youth prizes for the most donations collected. Each team will bowl for about an hour. The day is filled with contests, giveaways, food, prizes and fun.
Team bowling packets, containing event and donation information, are available online at www.jasonsfriends.org, or at any First Interstate Bank location, any Hilltop Bank location, at El Mark-O Lanes, or at Jason’s Friends, 340 West B Street.
Funds raised through the event will provide financial assistance for families in the community and throughout Wyoming whose children are suffering from life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors.
Jason’s Friends Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation and the event is run by volunteers with 95 percent of the profits helping families in need.
Want to participate virtually? There is a Phantom Bowling option. For more information, contact Jason’s Friends at 235-3421 or visit www.jasonsfriends.org.
Tiny Tots story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
• Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
YMCA honors board members
The Casper Family YMCA’s original building was constructed in 1962. Over the past 59 years, the YMCA has been led by an amazing group of volunteer board members. During National Volunteer Week in April, the YMCA of Natrona County will celebrate and recognize over 115 current and past YMCA board members. The YMCA estimates over 30,000 volunteer hours have been invested to help the Casper community.
On April 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the YMCA will be hosting an open house for all current and past board members. The open house will be at the new YMCA, 1611 Casper Mountain Road. This will be a celebration to thank and recognize all of the YMCA board members.
Spring shopping at Methodist thrift
Yes, Wyoming, this is spring in the Cowboy state. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for you to shop the treasures on a sunny spring day when you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, get the camper set up with a few new items, or some fun jewelry for a get together. If it’s a day of spring precipitation, come browse the racks and shelves for a book, a craft or puzzle. Feeling like putting some new art on the wall? That can also be done.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
And, of course, your new and lightly used donations are always appreciated.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
But wait. Have you got a special occasion coming up this summer or fall? Take a chance that you can find that perfect-for-you outfit that probably was only worn once before. And if you are a guest to that special time, there is a large selection of dress-ups, shoes, and jewelry.
Did you see the news that the rodeos will happen this summer? You just might to see what’s in the shop for fun times.
Housing & foreclosure prevention
Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series continues. This month, experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority are at the library to help learn more about housing. Join them for the third housing presentation from 5 to 6:30 p.m., on April 20, to take part in "Foreclosure Prevention Course."
This series, in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, is designed to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.