Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.

Like Methodist Thrift on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of our photos.

Summer movie & popcorn

Kiddos are invited to join us for a special summer edition of popcorn and a movie at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, June 29 in the Crawford Room. This program is free and open to the public. All snacks are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Movie synopsis: After surviving the end of the only world they knew, the Croods must find a new place to call home. They are the Bettermans, and they have an intricately-made treehouse, effective farming, and many impressive inventions. It doesn't take long for the prehistoric to clash with the modern. Rated PG, 95 minutes.

Caregivers' support group meeting

This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd St. Building #500 at 5:30 p.m. As a care partner, taking the time to honor, value and love yourself is not a luxury; it is an absolute necessity. Even though your care giving responsibilities can seem overwhelming, it's okay if your loved one's disease does not always take center stage. Please join us, we look forward to seeing you. To RSVP or questions, please call Jerri at 337-1200 or 577-5204.

