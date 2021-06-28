Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
High school equivalency orientation June 29
The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College will offer three orientation sessions Tuesday, June 29 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate.
The service is free and open to the public. The High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math.
“The orientation session is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. In addition, the test of adult basic education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
Those who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $606 a week compared to $749 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $7,436 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for the third quarter of 2019.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the CALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Half-price at Methodist Thrift
The Methodist Thrift Shop Sidewalk Sale was a huge success. Holy Cross and Interfaith will appreciate all who shopped with us. Because this is such a generous community, what the shop has to offer is a daily adventure of terrific finds. This week you’ll have an opportunity to get a new pair of shoes at half-price. So many brand new pairs of shoes, sandals, boots, slippers, heels, steel toed boots. In addition, our rack of ladies’ short sleeve shirts are bulging, so we’re also offering them for 50 percent.
Some other highlights to be found are men’s fire resistant jeans, fine jewelry, kitchen appliances, linens, craft and sewing items, and a huge collection of Salt City candles.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
Like Methodist Thrift on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of our photos.
Summer movie & popcorn
Kiddos are invited to join us for a special summer edition of popcorn and a movie at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, June 29 in the Crawford Room. This program is free and open to the public. All snacks are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Movie synopsis: After surviving the end of the only world they knew, the Croods must find a new place to call home. They are the Bettermans, and they have an intricately-made treehouse, effective farming, and many impressive inventions. It doesn't take long for the prehistoric to clash with the modern. Rated PG, 95 minutes.
Caregivers' support group meeting
This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd St. Building #500 at 5:30 p.m. As a care partner, taking the time to honor, value and love yourself is not a luxury; it is an absolute necessity. Even though your care giving responsibilities can seem overwhelming, it's okay if your loved one's disease does not always take center stage. Please join us, we look forward to seeing you. To RSVP or questions, please call Jerri at 337-1200 or 577-5204.