Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Tiny Tots story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
• Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
Intro to Singer sewing machines
This is a 60-minute workshop at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, for the Creation Station makerspace, and teaches you how to use the Singer Quantum Stylist 9960 sewing machine at the state-of-the-art maker space. You'll need to attend this course before you can use the Singer sewing machines at any MAP facility. CRFT110 covers sewing basics and best practices, and allows you to become more familiar with basic stitches and patterns. Please make sure to enroll in the Maker Access Pass to ensure you receive a badge at the end of this course. You can use your badges to track what you've learned or show potential employers. Almost all of our equipment requires training and badges before use. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Things You Wish They Taught in School: Higher Education
For this month's Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series we will be joined by folks from Casper College to help us learn more about higher education, at 5 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, in the Crawford Room. Join us for the first presentation in the series. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Register at natronacountylibrary.org/programs to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations.
This series -- in partnership with local community organizations and businesses -- is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
Register for hands-on bridge building
The monthly Hands-on History Club is joining forces with The Science Zone this month for "Building Bridges over the North Platte." On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10 a.m., the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center and Fort Caspar Museum's online platform will feature an educator from The Science Zone for a FREE virtual, interactive activity about bridges on the North Platte River. Casper's bridges will be showcased-their history, construction, and type-and afterwards, participants will be challenged to engineer their own model bridge.
Activities are geared towards children in the 2nd through 6th grades, but any age may join. Those wanting to participate need to register in advance by clicking the link on the Fort Caspar Museum's website (fortcasparwyoming.com) no later than Friday, May 14. The first 25 Casper-area families to register by Tuesday, May 11, will be provided with bridge building kits that may be picked up at the NHTIC. Please call ahead to confirm pickup once your registration has been approved.
Children going into the 2nd through 6th grade are also encouraged to sign up for free access to "Science In The Summer: Be an Engineer" materials provided in partnership with the GSK Science in the Summer program.
For more information, please contact the NHTIC at 307-261-7780 or the Science Zone at 307-473-9663.
Republican women meet May 11
Natrona County Republican Women's meeting for May will be at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, at the Ramkota. It is the second part of the 2021 Legislative update. The speakers will be a mix of Natrona County Senators & Legislators. We split it up between two meetings to allow more time for our elected officials to speak as well as time for questions. May's meeting will also be in the evening to allow more members to participate.
Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Space is limited to 40 to 55 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican. Men are always welcome.
When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women! Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door.
Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.
Parkinson's support May 11
Please join us for the Parkinson's Support Group Meeting on Tuesday, May, 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Therapy Building, 2546 E 2nd Street, Building #500. Although there are many differences -- in age, in symptoms, in ethnicity and in attitude -- there are many similarities in the experience of being diagnosed and living with this condition. People in support groups usually stay well-informed on the newest and best type of treatments. For questions and to RSVP, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri. We will maintain social distancing in our disinfected meeting room. We look forward to seeing you.
Never Too Old Book Club
Join us for a discussion of "The Downstairs Girl" by critically-acclaimed author Stacey Lee. We will be meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, at Metro Coffee Downtown. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. This program is free and open to the public, and participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of Natrona County Library. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Casper Children’s Chorale auditions in May
Screenings for the 2021-22 Casper Children’s Chorale will be held May 11-20 for current 3rd-7th graders. The chorale has enjoyed a very successful 42 year tradition in Casper, and is a positive and educational way for singers to enjoy singing and performance. Twenty-minute screenings will be held in groups of 4 to 6 singers at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 701 S. Wolcott. Singers should prepare the first verse of “America” (My Country tis of Thee) and schedule their audition time in advance by visiting casperchildrenschorale.com or https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054CA8A62EA2FE3-casper.