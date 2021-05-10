Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

This is a 60-minute workshop at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, for the Creation Station makerspace, and teaches you how to use the Singer Quantum Stylist 9960 sewing machine at the state-of-the-art maker space. You'll need to attend this course before you can use the Singer sewing machines at any MAP facility. CRFT110 covers sewing basics and best practices, and allows you to become more familiar with basic stitches and patterns. Please make sure to enroll in the Maker Access Pass to ensure you receive a badge at the end of this course. You can use your badges to track what you've learned or show potential employers. Almost all of our equipment requires training and badges before use. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Things You Wish They Taught in School: Higher Education

For this month's Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series we will be joined by folks from Casper College to help us learn more about higher education, at 5 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, in the Crawford Room. Join us for the first presentation in the series. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Register at natronacountylibrary.org/programs to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations.