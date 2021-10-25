Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.

We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m., in room. 1327. There is a $20 fee for the book (scholarships available). For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

NARFE to hold lunch

Casper Chapter #358 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) will have a lunch on at 12 p.m. Tuesday The lunch will be held in the cafeteria area at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 East 4th Street, Casper. Following lunch, sales representative Lisa Koerber from Blue Cross-Blue Shield will present new and updated health insurance information for this open enrollment period in the meeting room; other information will be available also.

