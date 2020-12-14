Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Stuff the Van all week
'Tis the season for helping Casper kids, as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year 23, through Saturday, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia. To help, go to Walmart East from 7 to 7 each day, as new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash, are collected. Over 3,000 kids are on the Christmas list so far, with more expected.
The mission is the same as in the past, collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas, and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club and other partners – and this year, the need is bigger than ever.
Listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations, 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.
Big sale at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for 50 percent off on all Christmas items. There are gifts, decorations, and holiday clothing, all at this special savings. Many items are new, still in the original packaging, ready to wrap and give.
The store is at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, local organizations helping the community.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
