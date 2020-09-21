 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights
Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.

Ribbon cutting celebrates new center name

Thanks to a generous donation from Lee and Felicia Castellow, the Adult Learning Center at Casper College will be renamed the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m.

According to Ann Dalton, the Castellows wanted to provide funds to the center to help it continue to serve those needing their high school equivalency certificate or needing to learn English through the center’s English as a Second Language program.

“We are so thrilled with their generosity, and the funds will help the center better serve both those seeking their equivalency certificate and those new to the United States wanting to learn English and even prepare for their citizenship exam,” said Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.

“We just thought it would be a lovely thing to do for the Casper community,” said Felicia Castellow. “That was really our only goal to give back to the community of Casper.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is free and open to all and will feature light refreshments. The center is located in the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus.

Fall, winter in stock at Methodist thrift

The United Methodist Thrift Shop has spent a few days closed to bag up spring and summer in order to load our racks and shelves with fall and winter. Come visit to see a beautiful selection of warm clothing...coats, sweaters, vests, hats, gloves. Get a jump on Halloween by checking out our costumes. If you’re thinking about school dances, the shop has formals. Have a wedding to attend? Women’s dresses for a variety of occasions. Men, come see our huge selection of name brand shirts and selection of suits.

The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll find us in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Shop with us and help our neighbors. Like us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.

Grief support starts at Hospice

Fall grief support groups are offered in Casper and Douglas by Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions.

These groups are for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and to develop coping strategies. These groups are offered to the public at no charge.

Please call 577-4832 to register; space is limited. Please indicate Casper or Douglas Group.

Casper: Six-week group September 22 through October 27, Tuesday nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Douglas: (319 Center Street, Suite A) Four-week group September 21 through October 12, Mondays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

