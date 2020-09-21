Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

“We just thought it would be a lovely thing to do for the Casper community,” said Felicia Castellow. “That was really our only goal to give back to the community of Casper.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is free and open to all and will feature light refreshments. The center is located in the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus.

Fall, winter in stock at Methodist thrift

The United Methodist Thrift Shop has spent a few days closed to bag up spring and summer in order to load our racks and shelves with fall and winter. Come visit to see a beautiful selection of warm clothing...coats, sweaters, vests, hats, gloves. Get a jump on Halloween by checking out our costumes. If you’re thinking about school dances, the shop has formals. Have a wedding to attend? Women’s dresses for a variety of occasions. Men, come see our huge selection of name brand shirts and selection of suits.

The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll find us in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Shop with us and help our neighbors. Like us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.

Grief support starts at Hospice