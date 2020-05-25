Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Come see spring and summer in action at the Methodist Thrift Shop, 2111 E. 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. They are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come shop the treasures of new and gently used items. With the fight against the coronavirus and businesses just beginning to open, families can find great prices on clothing, shoes, accessories,housewares, bedding and linens, crafts, books, CDs, DVDs and decorative items. They even have grab bags for the kids! All proceeds stay in the community and benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith.

Find them on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.

Apply for transportation, childcare help

The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund created in March to meet the needs of residents experiencing loss of employment or income resources directly related to COVID-19 grew to over $125,000 and has so far provided rental, mortgage and utility assistance to those in need.

Last week, the board of advisers for the relief fund moved to expand support from this fund to include Childcare and Transportation Assistance.