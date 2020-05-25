Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Expanded sites for student meals
NCSD Food Service is now providing takeaway breakfast and lunch meals, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all individuals 18 years and under at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked, they are here to help.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Individuals 18 years and younger can pick-up meals at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin, and 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
St. Vincent de Paul sets hours
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is closed Memorial Day weekend. The store will be able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books, and jewelry.
Spring, summer at Methodist thrift
Come see spring and summer in action at the Methodist Thrift Shop, 2111 E. 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. They are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Come shop the treasures of new and gently used items. With the fight against the coronavirus and businesses just beginning to open, families can find great prices on clothing, shoes, accessories,housewares, bedding and linens, crafts, books, CDs, DVDs and decorative items. They even have grab bags for the kids! All proceeds stay in the community and benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Find them on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Apply for transportation, childcare help
The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund created in March to meet the needs of residents experiencing loss of employment or income resources directly related to COVID-19 grew to over $125,000 and has so far provided rental, mortgage and utility assistance to those in need.
Last week, the board of advisers for the relief fund moved to expand support from this fund to include Childcare and Transportation Assistance.
Residents seeking assistance are now able to apply for up to $350 per family. Interested parties can call 237-9367 to set up an appointment to “drive through” the United Way’s 350 Big Horn Road location and complete an intake form and provide an invoice from their licensed day care provider. Payments will be processed and made directly to those providers on residents’ behalf. Individuals will be served on a first come, first served basis.
Transportation support will be given both via gas cards and CATC tokens. Details and logistics are still be worked out, once available, information will be shared via the Facebook page as well as the COVID-19 resource page www.unitedwaync.com/relief-assistance.
Questions can be directed to office@unitedwaync.om or 237-9367.
The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is still accepting donations with 100 percent of all funds benefiting families and individuals.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m. on Mondays and close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m. at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on our website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.
Online grief support begins
Rebuilding a life after the death of a loved one can be one of the hardest things with which an individual, family or loved one must contend. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is here to help with that part of the journey as well.
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions offers new Grief Support Groups with two options.
An in-person support group will meet at Central Wyoming from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through June 23. An online Support Group will meet via Zoom from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through June 24.
Grief services are available to the general public as well as hospice families at no charge.
Please call Central Wyoming Hospice at 577-4832 to register or if you’d like more information.
Casper Rec Center opens gym, cardio room
The Casper Recreation Center has reopened its gym and cardio room. Under the directives of Governor Mark Gordon, the Casper Recreation Center will limit capacity inside the gymnasium and cardio rooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Recreation Center will not be providing organized or drop-in group sports such as basketball, volleyball or pickleball at this time. The Aquatics Center will remain closed until further notice.
The Casper Recreation Center is asking the public to call 235-8383 to reserve a time slot for facility use. The recreation center will be divided into one-hour blocks with separate workout stations for users. Group classes and one-on-one personal training will be prohibited. Staff and patrons are encouraged to keep their social distance at all times. The hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.
The Casper Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene.
The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide the utmost preventative measures for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. To schedule a time slot at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383.
