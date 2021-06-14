Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Theme nights at CNFR
College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is right around the corner and as part of this year’s event, it’s easy for Casper residents to attend nightly performances through themed nights.
2021 theme nights for CNFR include:
• Tuesday, June 15: Casper Night. All tickets are $10. Highlights include spotlighting local rodeo heroes.
• Thursday, June 17: Local Heroes Appreciation Night & Ribbon Night at the Rodeo (Cancer Awareness – Give Cancer the Boot!).
• Friday, June 18: Military Night.
Tickets for CNFR are on sale now at FordWyomingCenter.com.
Intro to Singer Sewing Machines
Have you been wanting to make new pillow covers? Or maybe an apron? Or anything else that requires needle and thread? Then join us at the library at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, in the Creation Station for this intro to our Singer sewing machines, and you'll be a seamstress in no time! This is a 60-minute workshop for the Creation Station makerspace, and teaches you how to use the Singer Quantum Stylist 9960 sewing machine at our state-of-the-art makerspace. This course covers sewing basics and best practices, and allows you to become more familiar with basic stitches and patterns. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Never Too Old Book Club
Join us for a discussion of "King and the Dragonflies" by Kacen Callender. We will be meeting on Tuesday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m., at Metro Coffee downtown. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. This program is free and open to the public, and participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of Natrona County Library. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Weekly library story times
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library. Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
Casper Humane Society takes garage sale donations
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Donated items will be accepted Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and weekdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Wednesday, June 23 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (across the street from the White's Mountain Kia). For more information, or to arrange a drop off outside of these hours, please call the shelter at 265-5439.
No computers and/or monitors, keyboards, televisions, house paint, desks, video tapes, or adult clothes, please. All other items will be gratefully accepted.
Sale hours will be Friday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., ($5/person admission); Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.
The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.
All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.
June at the planetarium
Check out the June shows at the Casper Planetarium. In “Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea,” two young explorers take a geology field trip back in time. Join them as they learn how the continents were created and even race across the landscape atop dinosaurs. This show plays Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m., except for June 8 to 11, when the Planetarium will be closed for a deep cleaning. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., see “Galileo: The Power of the Telescope.” 400 years ago, with two pieces of glass – the lenses in his telescope – Galileo revolutionized our understanding of the solar system.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details, trailers, and the latest information on COVID19 precautions in effect at the Planetarium.
Parkinson's support group meeting
Please join us on Tuesday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m. for a Parkinson's Support Group Meeting. The support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's. We will meet at Rocky Mountain Therapy 2546 E. 2nd Street, Building # 500. Parkinson's is both a chronic and progressive disease. People in support groups usually stay well-informed on the newest and best-types of treatments. We look forward to seeing you. To RSVP or questions, please call Jerri at 337-1200 or 577-5204.