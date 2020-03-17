Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Takeaway meals for children
NCSD Food Service will provide a takeaway meal, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to all individuals under the age of 18 at the following sites: Verda James Elementary, Paradise Valley Elementary, Midwest School, Lincoln Elementary, and the Casper Recreation Center. Signs will be outside to direct where to pick up the meal.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. We are maintaining our normal hours of operation 10 a.m., to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for our volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. We might have to make people wait in their cars during times we have a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for our volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732 mbudenske@aol.com.
Free tax prep canceled
United Way of Natrona County's free tax preparation, which primarily serves the elderly population which is the most at risk for the novel coronavirus, has been canceled. Watch the United Way of Natrona County Facebook page for updates or possible starting up again in the future.
Changes at Elks lodge
Effectively immediately, these events at the Casper Elks Lodge have been canceled or postponed: Wednesday dinner, March 18; Casino night, March 21. These events will continue as scheduled, until further notice: Thursday, March 19, new member orientation, 7 p.m.; Friday, March 20, Artisan Alley paint night, 7 p.m.
For more information, call 262-2783 or email casperelks@gmail.com.
Stations and soup
All are welcome each Wednesday through April 1 at 6 p.m. for Stations of the Cross and Soup Supper at Christ Episcopal, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock. Be warmed and find fellowship and grace. The Episcopal Church welcomes you!
FCC holds Wednesday services
First Christian Church (DOC), 520 CY Avenue, will hold Lenten services on Wednesday evenings through April 1 at 6 p.m. in the Inner Room of the church. There will be a soup supper to follow at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Wednesday night service or soup supper on April 8, but there will be a Maundy Thursday service on April 9 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service will be led by Dr. Caryn Yoast, interim pastor. Contact the church office at 234-8964 if you need further information.