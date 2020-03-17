Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.

Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for our volunteers.

Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. We might have to make people wait in their cars during times we have a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for our volunteers.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732 mbudenske@aol.com.

Free tax prep canceled

United Way of Natrona County's free tax preparation, which primarily serves the elderly population which is the most at risk for the novel coronavirus, has been canceled. Watch the United Way of Natrona County Facebook page for updates or possible starting up again in the future.

Changes at Elks lodge