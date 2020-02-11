Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support
meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Guides needed for Ski for Light
The 45th annual Ski for Light International Week is taking place through Sunday, February 16, 2020, on Casper Mountain. This is a new venue for the all-volunteer nonprofit’s annual, week-long event where beginning blind and mobility impaired skiers are taught the basics of cross-country skiing, while more experienced skiers further hone their skills. All enjoy a variety of après ski activities.
Participants will stay at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and ski at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center at McMurry Mountain Park. The Center is a joint venture of Natrona County and the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club with 42 kilometers of wide cross-country trails.
The annual week-long event attracts more than 250 skiers, guides and volunteers from throughout the United States, as well as international participants from several other countries. During the Ski for Light week, each skier with a disability is paired with an experienced, sighted cross-country skier who acts as ski instructor and on-snow guide. The group is currently seeking more guides. Additional information can be found at www.sfl.org.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Cricut Project with hearts
Fill your walls (or the walls of your loved ones) with romantic and heart-filled decorations this Valentine’s Day. Join us at 2 p.m., in the Creation Station for a fun craft program. Using the Cricut machine, we will be cutting paper to make 3D elements to adorn a “love”ly wall hanging. Sign up at bit.ly/cricutLIITA. Limit of 15 adult participants. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Won’t chew be mine? No matter your relationship status, it’s safe to say that everyone can agree on one thing: Valentine’s Day is great because of all the candy. And who doesn’t love candy — like bubblegum --that’s in it for the long haul? Join us at the Natrona County Library for this fun and tasty craft for students in grades K–6 at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, February 12, in the Crawford Room. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Relay for Life kickoff
The American Cancer Society invites the community to an open house on Wednesday, February 12, at the IBEW Building, 691 English Dr., from 5:30 to 7 p.m., to kick off the 2020 Relay for Life event. The invitation is extended to anyone that has participated in the past or is interested in joining us in the fight against cancer. Gather your family, friends, cancer survivors, or co-workers. A fun evening is planned with snacks, crafts, information and the revealing of the theme for the 2020 Relay event. Please call Jennifer with the American Cancer Society at 267-1684 with any questions.
Chicken fried steak at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is chicken fried steak with all the fixings. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
