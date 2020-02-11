Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Cricut Project with hearts

Fill your walls (or the walls of your loved ones) with romantic and heart-filled decorations this Valentine’s Day. Join us at 2 p.m., in the Creation Station for a fun craft program. Using the Cricut machine, we will be cutting paper to make 3D elements to adorn a “love”ly wall hanging. Sign up at bit.ly/cricutLIITA. Limit of 15 adult participants. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

After school at the library

Won’t chew be mine? No matter your relationship status, it’s safe to say that everyone can agree on one thing: Valentine’s Day is great because of all the candy. And who doesn’t love candy — like bubblegum --that’s in it for the long haul? Join us at the Natrona County Library for this fun and tasty craft for students in grades K–6 at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, February 12, in the Crawford Room. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Relay for Life kickoff