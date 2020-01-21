Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Make a Google docs resume
Join us at the library at 10 a.m., or 5 p.m., for a special program in the Tech Center for folks who are on the job hunt. Attendees will learn how to make a resume using a Google Docs resume template, as well as how to edit and personalize your resume. We will include tips to help you build a better resume that will make you stand out in your job search. We will be using Google Docs, so a Google account is required. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals beginning Tuesday, January 21 running through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come first serve basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to (307) 333.6031.
Preschool Picassos
Preschool Picassos at the Nicolaysen Art Museum helps enhance fine motor coordination, increase creative expression, and strengthen problem solving skills through different art materials for ages 2 to 5. Classes are 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays to February 19. Fees are $30 members and $55 non-members per child-adult duo for each six-class session. Explore art concepts together in this age-appropriate and theme-structured six-week art class. The Nic offers member families $10 off full-session fees per additional siblings.
Caps 4 Kids at senior center
The fourth Wednesday of January is fast approaching. January 22 is the date for the next gathering of those who knit or crochet Caps 4 Kids. Start to stitch and chat around 12:30 or 1:00 at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. The remodeling project continues at the Senior Center. Therefore, please check the message board at the front entrance to know what meeting room the group will be using.
Because of the remodeling, it is suggested you bring your own yarn for this meeting. And, please continue to keep the caps you have completed at your home rather than bringing them to the Center. After the remodel is complete, the group anticipates having a place for yarn storage once again.
Please call the Senior Center 265-4678 if you have questions or concerns.
Home School Art
Home school art at the Nicolaysen Art Museum offers the chance to learn about different art media in a fun and engaging environment.Grades K through third meets from 1 to 2 p.m., and grades 4 to 8 meet 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesdays to February 19. Fees are $40 member and $65 non-member per child for each six-class session. The multidisciplinary, curriculum-based classes offer an unending variety of art projects and promote problem solving skills, communication and collaboration. The Nic offers member families $10 off full-session fees per additional siblings.
Quilts of Valor every Wednesday
The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor, "Crossroads Quilters," meets at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center, 1831 E. 4th Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. This is a nonprofit organization that awards "Quilts of Valor" to local military service members and veterans who have served the country and have been touched by war regardless of the conflict, declared war or otherwise in which they served. QOV's are lifetime awards, stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts. If you have served or know of someone who has served and has not received a QOV or if you have questions, please contact Linda Tackett at 253-0110 or 235-6535 or Jan Whitney at 237-7709.
Penguins after school
What’s a good way to break the ice? A chubby penguin. Students in grades K–6 are invited to come to the library at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for a fun reading, snacking, and crafting program inspired by everyone’s favorite Antarctic flightless birds. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tacos at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is taco bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Second annual Restaurant Week underway
For the second year in a row, 5150’ Local is celebrating Casper’s robust culinary scene with 5150’ Restaurant Week through January 25, 2020.
“Casper has 193 restaurants, not to mention numerous watering holes and coffee shops,” said Amanda Scherlin, marketing manager for Visit Casper, the organization behind 5150’ Local. “Restaurant Week gives residents and out-of-town visitors the opportunity to sample the wide array of mouth-watering offerings in our city.”
Held throughout Casper, 5150’ Restaurant Week features specials at local restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms and coffee shops, with all participating partners serving up exclusive offerings throughout the week. For details and a full list of participants, go to 5150restaurantweek.com.
In addition to specials at each location, the week also features three price points that tie into celebrating all things Casper and Wyoming, including $3.07 (in honor of Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
“We live in Wyoming because we love it,” added Scherlin. “Even when it’s January and we’re covered in snow, there’s always a reason to celebrate Casper. This week gives us another reason to appreciate what makes this place so special.”
Donate for homeless count
Casper Housing Authority CARES announces the 4th Annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at King’s Corner, 112 N. Beech Street. PHCNC is a "one-stop" shop for the homeless or close to homeless in the community. During the event, members of this community are invited to come receive services from multiple community agencies and businesses. This free event for the homeless will provide hot meals, healthcare, pet care, legal advice, haircuts, employment services, coats, hats, housing assistance, veteran aid and more.
PHCNC is currently looking for volunteers and items to be given away during the event. Donated items may be delivered to the CHA office, 145 N. Durbin St., until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Items needed include adult size warm socks, deodorant (sticks), bars of soap (regular size), wash cloths, small flashlights, sanitary pads (7-10), disposable razors, combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sleeping bags, blankets, shampoo, conditioner, warm hats, gloves and scarves and first aid kits (small, portable).
Casper Housing Authority CARES is a local 501c(3) non-profit supporting the programs of the Casper Housing Authority. Current programs include: Kids Kampus childcare center for ages birth to 12, the Landing Veterans project, the Life Steps Campus Kitchen program, and the annual Father’s Day event at Washington Park.
For more information on PHCNC, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES Director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.